Reality star Megan McKenna recently added yet another impressive TV credit to her name when it was announced she'd be appearing in ITV's talent show spin-off, The X Factor: Celebrity. Outside of McKenna's latest venture into music, the TOWIE star's personal life has been well documented on a string of reality TV shows, including MTV's Ex on the Beach, Celebrity Big Brother, E4's Celebs Go Dating, and many more. But what else is there to know about the singer? And is Megan McKenna single?

After various high-profile relationships with some of her reality TV contemporaries, it appears Megan has found love again, and as The Sun reported back in July, McKenna has been dating a guy named Zack Gilbert for a number of months. Speaking to the newspaper, a source revealed the relationship has recently become quite serious, however, it seems the Celebs on the Farm star is doing her best to keep her new relationship as "low key" as possible. I've reached out to reps for McKenna for comment and will update you as soon as I hear back.

Prior to his rumoured relationship with McKenna, Gilbert was reportedly sentenced to five years in a young offenders institution in 2013, however as the Mirror notes, he appears to have since turned his life around, and is now the co-owner of the luxury personal shopping service, Affluent Attire.

Megan's first highly-publicised relationship took place in 2015 when she began dating her Ex on the Beach co-star, Jordan Davies. As reported by The Sun, the pair eventually split, and McKenna started dating The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks the following year. The on-off relationship ended for good during an emotional episode of TOWIE back in 2017, and it was later reported that Megan and Love Island's Mike Thalassitis, who tragically passed away earlier this year, had become an item.

Outside of her many reality TV gigs, McKenna has slowly become known for her vocal abilities, and is currently showcasing her talents on ITV's The X Factor: Celebrity. As iNews reports, Megan will compete in the Unders category (age 27 and under) of Simon Cowell's talent show spin-off, however, this isn't the former-TOWIE star's first entry into the world of music, and in 2018 McKenna released her debut album, Story of Me.

So, if you'd like to see the reality star belt out some serious tunes, you can catch Megan on The X Factor: Celebrity, which currently airs on Saturdays at 8.35 p.m. on ITV.