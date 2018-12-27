Since BBC's Dynasties has come to a close, I've unashamedly become a wildlife documentary connoisseur. While I've scoured Netflix and the telly for wildlife docs filmed in a similar fashion to the David Attenborough series, I haven't found any that have come close. That is until I saw the trailer for an upcoming BBC special on an Alpine she-wolf and her pups. And while I am already totally enamoured by these beautiful creatures, it hasn't stopped me from wondering is Snow Wolf: A Winter's Tale is a true story, or is this a continuation of the Dynasties format?

Well, Snow Wolf is actually a dramatised documentary, utilising footage of real Alpine wolves in their natural habitat and animatronics. Produced by French company Boréales and directed by Fred Fougea, the documentary will follow the same style as Fougea's previous work, such as 2015's Snow Chick: A Penguin's Tale, which followed the dramatised life of a smaller-than-average baby penguin.

Instead of focusing on an animal from birth, Snow Wolf tells the tale of a lone alpha Alpine she-wolf who has been ostracised by her pack, and has to traverse the Dolomite mountains in order to find a safe territory to start life anew. Pregnant with a litter of six cubs — that she gives birth to on her journey — the story follows her as she finds a sanctuary where she can bring up her litter and start a new pack.

BBC/Boréales/Cyril RUOSO

And judging by the trailer, it looks like viewers will be witnessing the pups' early years, so prepare yourself for the cuteness overload of seeing those little fluffballs prancing around in the snowy mountains. I seriously don't think I'll be able to handle it, especially knowing that these precocious cubs only have one adult to look out for them in a wilderness full of frightening predators.

Even though the story is dramatised, it's not hard to believe that wolves such as this one have been put in similar situations. As Dynasties demonstrated, the vastly open wilderness can be an extremely harsh place, even for the strongest animals. There's always a predator looming over their every move — be it human or animal — and other factors such as health and habitat can contribute to their overall wellbeing as well.

BBC/Boréales/Cyril RUOSO

Hopefully Snow Wolf will have a happy ending, but I'm not putting it past the Beeb. Although, actor Emilia Fox — who narrates the documentary — said that the film "is a story the whole family can watch at Christmas," so that could indicate that the conclusion to the she-wolf's adventure isn't so bad after all. I'm just praying that none of the pups have the same fate as poisoned lion cub in Dynasties. I can't go through that emotional turmoil for a second time this year.

But as 2019 quickly approaches, here's hoping that this influx of nature documentaries continue into the new year because I seriously cannot get enough of them. There's just so much to learn about the wonderful creatures that inhabit this earth.