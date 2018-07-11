It's Not Even Worth Having Amazon Prime If You're Not Buying These 41 Sick Products

I use the word "obsessed" pretty sparingly, but if there's any one thing that I'm actually obsessed with, it's Amazon Prime. I've been an Amazon customer since 2003, and when Prime was first launched in 2005, I was all over it. In my 10-plus years of subscriber perks and free shipping, I've come across countless sick AF Amazon Prime products, but among the 657 orders (yep, I counted), there are a select few that single-handedly made my subscription worth it. Obsession-prompting, even.

For me, there's nothing more satisfying than knowing that the brown box on my stoop contains something that I'm going to use all the time to make my life easier and more efficient. These dope Prime products have a cult following because — in addition to their sleek, attractive designs — they're also just downright practical.

The absolute best products on Amazon Prime are named as such because they solve real problems that real people run into on a daily basis. I used to be one of those people, but I can't say I am anymore. So if you, like me, are living your best life alongside your Prime subscription, check out these must-have gems that can be yours in two days' time.

This Handheld Tool That Fastens Pages Without The Use Of Staples Plus Staple-Free Stapler $8 Amazon Fasten pages together without staples using the Plus Paper Clinch. It's ergonomically designed to use minimal force and feel comfortable in your hand while connecting up to five sheets at once, making it way easier to organize and shred paperwork. It's also lightweight, convenient to store, and available in six colors.

This Manual Garlic Slicer That's Also Great For Chocolate, Cheese, And Spices Leifheit Comfortline Gourmet Garlic Slicer $12 Amazon Simpy put in your peeled cloves, add the top, and turn the Leifheit Comfortline garlic slicer. You then have extremely thin slices without the need for a chopping board, an outlet, or an extensive clean-up process. This dishwasher-safe tool is also great for grating cheese, shredding chocolate, and prepping nutmeg, making it a must-have tool for meals and desserts that look professionally garnished.

Stack Your Wrapping Essentials Vertically With This Adjustable Cabinet Stand YouCopia StoreMore Adjustable Wrap Stand $15 Amazon Most people keep their wrap, foil, and bags in a drawer, but this YouCopia stand allows you to store all your wrapping essentials in any cabinet. It minimizes clutter by stacking them vertically, and since it can hold up to eight boxes with its adjustable wire shelves, reviewers are calling it "the best thing to happen to [their] cluttered pantry storage." It doesn't even require mounting.

This Brilliantly-Designed Tie That's Making Reviewers Say "Goodbye Bungee Cords" Nite Ize Clippable Gear Tie $4 Amazon Bundle and attach things of all shapes and sizes with the Nite Ize clippable tie. This durable and twistable tool features a versatile S-biner and an internal wire that can wind around virtually any object, or itself. As a result, this thing can secure luggage, water bottles, tools, gear, glasses, mats — pretty much anything you can think of.

This Wall-Mounted Soap Holder That Automatically Drains Away The Water The Dry Bar Bath Soap Holder $15 Amazon Attach The Dry Bar soap holder to your shower wall, and seriously extend the life of your favorite soap bar. This sleek and simple accessory features a self-draining design that keeps your soap from disintegrating in a pool of water, but it won't cause wall-streaks or residue, either. It's easy to install without any tools thanks to its adhesive mount, and reviewers have also used it to hold sponges, spray hoses, scissors, and brushes.

If You're In The Market For A New Peeler, This One Rotates Automatically And Reviewers Are Obsessed Kyocera Advanced Ceramic Perfect Peeler $16 Amazon Unlike your average peeler, the Kyocera Perfect Peeler rotates vertically, horizontally, and in 45-degree positions to provide the optimal cutting angle no matter what you're prepping. Its super-sharp ceramic blade will never rust because it's impervious to acids, juices, and oils, and it features an ergonomic non-slip handle that sits comfortably in your palm. "This peeler is literally this most amazing peeler I've ever used in my life," one of over 700 reviewers raves.

These Scissors Are The Same Shape And Size As A Pen When Stored Away Plus Pen Style Compact Twiggy Scissors $6 Amazon When stored away, these twiggy scissors look just like a pen, because the cap and lock keep the blades safely hidden. When it's time to cut fishing lines, thread, or packaging, they open up to give you sleek, sharp scissors anywhere you happen to be. They fit effortlessly in your purse, pencil case, or briefcase, and they come in three different color options, too.

These Hybrid No-Hole Thumbtacks Save Your Precious Pictures From Punctures Magnet Makers No-Hole Pins $13 Amazon Display photos, important paperwork, posters, and certificates all without making a single hole in them. Magnet Makers are hybrid thumbtacks that turn any surface magnet. Simply push the pin through walls or cork boards and use the removable magnets to secure your notes or decorations. According to buyers, they're "extremely strong" and "work great on office cubicle fabric walls," too.

This Extra-Gentle Exfoliating Scrub Made With Nourishing Ingredients For Any Skin Type Foxbrim Exfoliating Tea Face Scrub $16 Amazon Reviewers are absolutely raving about this Foxbrim exfoliating tea scrub, saying it's "the best face scrub [they] have used" and it's "better than expensive department store" options. Instead of stripping your skin's natural oils, it nourishes and brightens with ingredients like aloe, avocado oil, and olive butter. In the meantime, green tea and jojoba beads gently buff away dead skin and impurities. It works well for any skin type (dry, oily, or combination), and even those with extra sensitive complexions haven't had any problems.

This 10-In-One Steamer That Tackles Virtually Every Cleaning Job In Your House PurSteam Ten-In-One Steam Mop Cleaner $70 Amazon Imagine tackling almost every chore in your house with one single tool. The PurSteam ten-in-one mop cleans and sanitizes floors, glass, mirrors, carpets, fabrics, clothes, furniture, and more. It has an upright steam mop and a removable handheld steamer as well as three adjustable modes and a large reservoir for up to 25 minutes of continuous use. It even comes with interchangeable nozzles and brushes to make quick work of any job. "Best invention since sliced bread," one reviewer says. "I am totally in love with this steamer and all the things you can do with it."

This USDA-Organic Mushroom Tea That Promotes Sleep And Relaxation Four Sigmatic Reishi Mushroom Elixir $27 Amazon According to one reviewer, this Four Sigmatic elixir "relaxed [their] muscles" and gave them "one of the best nights of sleep [they've] had in a long time." The secret is the USDA-organic Reishi mushroom, which supposedly activates sleep cycles and promotes relaxation. It comes with 20 packets that brew with hot water for use as a nighttime tea. This brand also makes blends for focus, revival, and wellness, too.

These Versatile Silicone Mats That You Can Use All Around The House Safe Grabs Silicone Mats $27 Amazon What can you do with Safe Grabs? Honestly, what can't you do? These simple but genius protectors got their start on Shark Tank, and their versatile silicone construction helps you all around the house. Use them as pot holders, jar openers, hot plates, protective mats, bowl covers, or even a safe place to put your hair straightener. They come in a set of two different sizes, and you can get them in beige, blue, orange, or red.

These Stretchy Pants That Look Like Slacks But Feel like Yoga Leggings Daily Ritual Skinny Stretch Jeggings (Sizes XS Short-XXL Short) $20 Amazon Even though they look like a classy pair of slacks, these Daily Ritual skinny jeggings feel "just as comfy as yoga pants," according to reviewers. They're made from a stretchy cotton and feature faux front pockets, belt loops, and functional back pockets. Most importantly, they're available in tons of different sizes and even offer short, regular, or long options.

This Unique Tool That Massages And Stretches Your Spine For Lower-Back Relief SOLIDBACK Lower Back Stretcher $28 Amazon Thanks to its curved shape, dense but gentle foam construction, and stimulating spikes, the SOLIDBACK back stretcher provides relief from a range of conditions including herniated discs, lumbar pain, sciatica, and general stiffness. It massages and loosens lumbar muscles while simultaneously cradling your spine, and reviewers say just five to ten minutes "makes a huge difference."

These Biodegradable Beeswax Wraps Are Better For Both You And The Planet PataBee Beeswax Reusable Food Wrap $26 Amazon Because they're natural, biodegradable, reusable, and made with healthy ingredients, these PataBee beeswax wraps are a non-toxic and eco-friendly alternative to plastic wrap. They're hand-crafted to keep your food fresher for longer, and they come in different sizes for wrapping your sandwiches, fruit, snacks, cheese, and cookies. " I feel super happy about my contribution to the earth by purchasing these," one reviewer says.

Waterproof Makeup "Literally Melts Away In Two Seconds" With This Transforming Sherbet Cleanser Ebanel Alpha to Omega+ Sherbet Stem Cell Cleanser $11 Amazon It starts as a lightweight sherbet, transforms into a soft oil, and then finishes as a cleansing milk, but regardless of its texture, this Ebanel Alpha to Omega+ cleanser effortlessly dissolves makeup, impurities, sebum, and whatever else is clogging your pores. Since it's free from parabens and sulfates, it's safe for sensitive skin, too. Reviewers are calling it the "best makeup remover on the market" because waterproof mascara melts away in seconds and it leaves you with "noticeably smoother skin."

These Reusable Glass Straws That Won't End Up In The Ocean JimJim Glass Straws $8 Amazon Due to their impact on sea life, there have been recent campaigns to ban plastic straws, and you can do your part with these JimJim glass ones. Since they're made from BPA-free and reusable glass, they're a healthier alternative to plastic and don't contribute to environmental pollution. This set comes with two bent ones and two straight ones, and even has a convenient brush for effectively cleaning the inside.

These Long-Lasting Patches That Minimize Friction So You Don't Get Blisters Engo Blister Prevention Patches $15 Amazon Whether you're walking several blocks in a pair of heels or several miles in sneakers, these Engo patches can help prevent and relieve pain from blisters, rubbing, and callouses. They're ultra-thin and apply directly to any shoe using their strong adhesive, after which they prevent friction and ease irritation. They come in different sizes for different parts of the foot, and they're water-resistant for activities like hiking, camping, and jogging. One runner even says they "lasted 240 grueling miles," and "the patch never came loose at all."

This Acupressure Mat That Reviewers Are Calling "One Of The Best Purchases" They've Ever Made Spoonk Acupressure Mat Set $40 Amazon The Spoonk acupressure mat uses thousands of tiny spikes to stimulate pressure points all over the back and neck. The result according to reviewers? Improved sleep, deeper states of relaxation, lessened back pain, headache relief, and stress management. "Easily one of the best purchases I've ever made. In fact, this mat works so well for relaxation and pain relief that I purchased a few more as gifts," says one of over 2,000 reviewers. This set also comes with a neck roll, a travel bag, and a foot massage ball.

This USDA-Organic Aloe Vera Spray That's Like Cutting A Branch Off Your Own Aloe Plant Seven Minerals Organic Aloe Vera Spray $17 Amazon Real, unadulterated aloe vera is amazing for grease-free moisturizing or healing damaged skin, but it's also hard to come by unless you've got your own aloe plant. This Seven Minerals aloe spray bottles up USDA-certified organic aloe vera without the preservatives or harmful additives. Instead, it contains only a gentle base of citrus extracts for an easy-to-apply formula packed with antioxidants.

Travel With And Access All Your Beauty Essentials Thanks To This Hanging Toiletry Bag Hikenture Travel Hanging Toiletry Bag $17 Amazon With its waterproof exterior, roomy interior, and convenient hanging hook, the Hikenture toiletry bag is awesome for traveling and bathrooms with limited counter space. Its deep, accessible storage and multiple pockets hold everything from shampoo bottles to cosmetics, and the hands-free hook can be hung over doorknobs, towel racks, and showers so you can access all your essentials the second you arrive. "If you have a lot of beauty stuff," one reviewer writes, "this is the toiletry bag you need."

This Brilliant Straightening Brush That Seriously Cuts Down On Styling Time And Damage Revlon Salon One Step Hair Straightening Brush $39 Amazon The Revlon Salon one-step straightening brush is so much faster and easier than a traditional flat iron, yet it causes less damage. The ceramic plates and snag-free bristles offer root to tip contact around every strand, so you get style and frizz-control with one pass. It has dual-voltage for use anywhere in the world, and it has ten variable LCD heat settings for all types of hair.

These Adorable Egg Molds That You Can Also Use For Pancakes And Cookies Maypal Mold Rings $12 Amazon Yeah, they were originally designed to make cool shapes with your fried eggs, but these Maypal rings also let you get creative with your pancakes, finger sandwiches, cookies, Rice Krispie treats, and fritters. They have a convenient handle for easy, burn-free lifting, and they're made from durable stainless steel, so you can use them straight in the pan without having to worry. This set of five different shapes even comes with a free egg separator.

This New Adult Party Game That Asks You To Think Like Your Friends Hot Seat Card Game $19 Amazon Get in the minds of your friends with Hot Seat. This adult card game asks you to answer open-ended prompts as if you're the player in question. If you can fool your friends into thinking that your answer is theirs, you're awarded points. Reviewers call it a "unique new party game" that's "fun and kind of revealing," and they say it's just as enjoyable with strangers as it is with your best friends.

This Smart Clip That Creates A Secure Cup Holder Virtually Anywhere YOY Drink Holder Clip $11 Amazon "This is the most useful thing I have ever bought off Amazon," one reviewer says. "No more rings or annoying coasters on my desk. No more spilling full glasses of water." Whether you have minimal desk space or you're looking to put your cup down on a not-so-secure surface, the YOY drink holder has your back. This simple but genius tool clips to tables, counters, desks, chair arms, and balconies to give you a spill-proof place to store cups up to three inches in diameter. You can also use it for flower pots, makeup accessories, or electronics, and it's available in five different colors.

This Sleek Sound Machine With A Built-In Night Light For The Coziest Environment Possible Proaller Sound Machine Light $28 Amazon If outside noises disrupt your quality of sleep, the Pro

27 This 16-Piece Resistance Band Set So You Can Workout Anywhere You Want Odoland Resistance Bands Set $26 Amazon Reviewers call this Odoland resistance bands set a "road warrior gym in a bag," and are thrilled that they "literally have no issues working out wherever [they] want." It comes with 16 pieces, including quality latex bands with varying resistance levels, ankle straps and handles, and extra durable attachment buckles. Since it also includes a carrying bag and an exercise guide, it's ready to go anywhere you do. Buy Now

28 This Amazing Swan Ladle That Actually Floats On Top Of Liquid Ototo The Floating Ladle $17 Amazon It'll never fall into your soup or burn at the bottom of your pot. That's because Ototo's floating ladle actually floats on top of liquid. It's made from BPA-free material that's perfectly balanced and even stands upright on your counter — plus it's dishwasher-safe, so clean-up is a breeze. "I plan to use it in the punch bowl at holiday dinners," one reviewer says." Buy Now

29 Reviewers Say This Tool Is The "Evolution Of The Adjustable Wrench" Because It Works With 23 Different Types Of Fastenings Jeremywell 23-In-One Adjustable Wrench $19 Amazon Because of its adjustable screw knob, three-point touch shape, and double-ended design, the Jeremywell wrench can handle 23 different types of fastenings. It's made from polished, rust-proof chrome plating and has numeric etchings so you can easily match the corresponding sizes with the right side. "I didn't have much faith in this particular tool when I ordered it," says one reviewer who works in maintenance. "Wow, I was wrong... A real knuckle saver. I am very impressed." Buy Now

30 This Infuser With A Built-In Plunger To Get Even More Taste Out Of Your Tea Jokari Tea Infuser $7 Amazon Whether you're using bags or loose-leaf tea, the Jokari Tea Infuser is uniquely designed to create a more intense flavor without any residue. It stands on its own in your cup or mug, has a fine mesh strainer that prevents leaking, and has a built-in plunger that presses even more taste out of the leaves. Since it's made from BPA-free materials, it won't leech harmful chemicals into your water, either.Jokari Tea Infuser Buy Now

31 This Incredible Deal On A Set Of Quality Packing Cubes YAMIU Packing Cubes $20 Amazon These YAMIU packing cubes have hundreds of reviews and a 4.8-star rating. Reviewers call them an absolute "must have" because they transform your suitcase into compact, square pouches so you can fit more and stay organized the entire time. They also feature quality zippers, reliable material, mesh panels so you can see what you're grabbing, and handles for easy portability. This set comes with four cubes of varying sizes, one shoe bag, and two TSA-approved toiletry bags. Buy Now

32 This Is Not Your Average Plunger, And According To Buyers, That's A Wonderful Thing Sendida Toilet Plunger Unclogger $14 Amazon Unlike your average plunger, the Sendida unclogger works by utilizing both force and suction to fix your toilet within minutes. It has a stainless steel handle and a flexible head that inserts easily without scratching the glaze. In the words of a buyer who has tried absolutely everything else, "this is one of the best purchases I've ever made." Buy Now

33 This Variety Pack Of Korean Sheet Masks To Suit Any Skin Type Lasstokki Korean Face Masks $14 Amazon In addition to various plant extracts designed to help all sorts of skin issues, these Lasstokki Korean face masks have two ingredients in common: Crinum Lily for calmness and moisture, and spring water for instant hydration. With this set, you get 12 different masks to tackle things like acne, dryness, redness, and large pores, and they all have convenient cut-outs and an innovative shape that fits snugly on your face. Buy Now

34 This Brilliant Tool For When You've Got A Roasted Tray Full Of Stuck-On Potatoes Tovolo Veggie Turner $8 Amazon At first glance, it may look like your standard spatula, but according to buyers, it's so much more "well designed and versatile." The Tovolo Veggie Turner is specifically made for roasted vegetables, thanks to its large surface area, slanted scoop, and raised edges. That being said, since it's heat-resistant, BPA-safe, and dishwasher-safe, you can use it to flip burgers, dislodge stuck food, and serve pancakes, too. Buy Now

35 These Active Shorts That Fit Like A Second Skin And Have Two Convenient Pockets FITTIN Pocket Sports Shorts (Sizes S-XL) $10 - $27 Amazon Most workout-wear is designed to be comfortable, but these FITTIN sports shorts have reviewers saying that they "may even buy more for simply lounging or sleeping." They fit like a second skin and are made with odor-resistant, moisture-wicking material to keep you dry and fresh. Last but absolutely not least, they have two pockets — a hidden waist one and a deep side one — to store your keys, phone, or cash while working out. Buy Now

36 This Mulberry Silk Mask That's Easy On Your Skin, Eyes, And Sleep Schedule Babo Care Natural Silk Sleep Mask $12 Amazon Thanks to the genuine mulberry silk on each side, this Babo Care sleep mask is extremely cooling, breathable, and soft. It has a padded nose guard to block out all light, as well as an adjustable strap to ensure your ideal fit. "I consider myself a sleep mask expert, having bought more than I care to remember," one reviewer writes. "This one is perfect and I am ordering more in case they stop making them... I am well-rested and happy." Buy Now

37 This Reliable Phone Mount That Clips Right Onto Your Car's Air Vent Auto Tech Luxury Car Vent Phone Holder $8 Amazon Simply clip the Auto Tech phone holder onto your car's air vent, and you have a secure place to mount your phone without causing any damage to your interior. It's capable of a 360-degree rotation, can hold your phone vertically or horizontally, and fits all phones thanks to its adjustable clamp. Buy Now

38 Control Your Electronics From Anywhere With These Smart Wifi Plugs TECKIN Smart Plug Wifi Outlet $20 Amazon Control any of your electronics remotely — even when you're not home — with TECKIN smart plugs. These outlets don't require any hubs. Instead, they're powered through wifi for remote or voice control through your phone, Alexa, or Google Assistant. That means you never again have to turn around when you forget to shut off your flat iron. They even allow you to set schedules, so lights and appliances turn on at a certain time every day. Buy Now

39 This Silicone Bowl That Helps You Make Quick, Healthy Popcorn In The Microwave HOTPOP Microwave Popcorn Popper $13 Amazon If you love homemade popcorn, but don't love the choice between stove-top messes or unpronounceable ingredients, there's the HOTPOP. This microwave-safe popper is constructed from BPA-free silicone and makes up to 15 cups of popcorn in under four minutes. You can add your own seasoning, it comes with a spill-proof lid, and it even collapses down to a flat disk for easy storage. Buy Now

40 These Easy-Click Pens That Soften, Nourish, And Strengthen Your Nails Magique VitalePen Cuticle Oil $11 Amazon Heal cracked textures and stiff cuticles all while strengthening your nails. The Magique VitalePen is packed with vitamins A and E to hydrate and nourish, as well as antimicrobial ingredients to prevent infection. The formula is paraben-free and the pen itself has a handy click design for effortless application. This set of two even comes with free cuticle pushers. Buy Now