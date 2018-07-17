Every bride needs help on her wedding day, including the Duchess of Sussex. The former Suits star had plenty of assistance on her big day, but Janina Gavankar helped Meghan Markle at the royal wedding like only a good friend could and would. While recently chatting with Bustle about attending Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, Gavankar revealed she brought an item to the event held at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle specifically for her bestie, because that's what good friends do.

"I just cared about Meg," the Blindspotting actor tells Bustle about attending the May 19 wedding. For her, it wasn't about scoring an invite or getting recognition during the television broadcast, but she was there purely for her friend's special day. Gavankar even offered to help out in any way she could, no matter how small the favor might be.

"I was talking to her the night before like, 'I know you don’t need anything, but do you need lotion for your elbows?'" she says. And, yes, Markle wanted the lotion. Gavankar recalls, "She’s like, 'Bring the lotion, girl!' And you know, it’s your friend."

That's just typical friend behavior. Any other close friends can totally relate. And it's the little things that you sometimes remember most. Markle will probably never forget how Gavankar extended a helping hand and actually brought lotion for her. The act also speaks to the type of relationship they have — a genuine one.

Their relationship is so authentic that Gavankar didn't even announce she was attending the biggest wedding of the year. In fact, when she showed up, plenty of people didn't even know who she was. "So the reason that happened [everyone wondering who the mysterious woman in the orange dress was] is because I was the only person who didn’t tell my publicists to announce that I was going [to the royal wedding]," she says.

For the 37-year-old, she was simply attending a friend's wedding. "In some ways, I was so naive," Gavankar admits. "I’ve been in this business so long, but this wasn’t a business thing! This wasn’t a Hollywood thing! This was just a wedding, y’all! So I didn’t think that I needed to announce that I was going."

"What you do when you go to a 'Hollywood thing' is you have your publicists tell the event staff that you are going," she explains further. "So when you hit the red carpet, there’s a piece of paper that has your face and your name underneath it so all the photographers and the camera people or the commentators know who you are and you’re not a stranger to them. It’s like a cheat sheet. I was the only idiot who didn’t tell anybody."

Admittedly, Gavankar had no idea so much focus would be on the guests, specifically celebrities and royal family members. "I never thought there would be cameras on us. So why would they care about us? We’re not getting married!" Gavankar even admits she's somewhat "embarrassed" by not realizing how "ridiculous" the event was going to be with media covering the arrival of everyone, not just Harry and Markle.

The fact that Markle was texting Gavankar the night before her wedding shows she's never too busy for her friends. Even Gavankar describes the wedding as "intimate," because that's how Markle makes those she cares about feel — important. She says, "From the outside it looked massive, but from the inside, it felt pretty intimate. It felt tiny even though it was gigantic from the outside."

It's clear these two have an amazing bond and one that didn't stop Gavankar from bringing Markle lotion at such a lavish and extraordinary affair.

Reporting by Tatiana Tenreyro.