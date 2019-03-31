Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, two parts of one of the biggest current celebrity couples, did what many other ordinary people did this week — went to a baseball game. With many Major League Baseball teams' opening days this week, it's hardly a surprise that former Yankee Rodriguez and Lopez went to a Yankees game with their kids.

The pair, who got engaged earlier this month with a super romantic beachside proposal, made the outing a family affair. Rodriguez's kids Natasha, 14 and Ella, 10 are seated alongside Lopez's 11-year-old twins Max and Emme. The family took in the game on Saturday, March 30 when the Yankees played the Baltimore Orioles, and by the looks of their photos they had a terrific time.

Both JLo and ARod posted pics of their blended family at the game. ARod seemed happy to be back at Yankee Stadium, captioning his snap, "A perfect Saturday afternoon. Family. Friends. And a game at @yankees Stadium! #PinstripePride #NYC #BronxBombers #HomeSweetHome @mlb @jlo @egt239."

Per usual, Lopez and Rodriguez are #couplegoals looking super adorable with their kids while honoring Rodriguez's former profession. Can you imagine sitting behind the famous family in this pic? It would seemingly be difficult to concentrate on the game with this crew at Yankee Stadium.

As it turns out, this isn't the first time Lopez and Rodriguez have crossed paths at a Yankees game. According to E! News the couple actually met at a game back in 2005. Ironically enough, Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony was throwing out the first pitch at Shea Stadium, home to the Mets, which is Anthony's favorite team and a major Yankees-rival. There's even a photo of the three, where Lopez is wearing a Yankees cap and Anthony a Mets cap, while Rodriguez dons his uniform.

Nearly 15 years later, Lopez and Rodriguez are back at the stadium under far different circumstances, but happier ones nonetheless. The newly-engaged couple often showcase their blended family on social media, and all of the fun activities they've done together over the course of their two-year relationship. From family Christmases to Lopez documenting school drop-off with the kids, this couple is clearly in love with their family and happy to share it with the world.

Joining their respective families is clearly a priority for JLo and ARod, who told People in December 2018 just how much they've embraced one another's kids. Rodriguez told the magazine, "Jennifer has given so much to me and my kids over the last two years. . . Her best quality is undoubtedly her generosity. I see it every day and my kids see it as well." He went on to say, "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative. We couldn’t have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do."

Lopez echoed Rodriguez's sentiment in the same interview, adding: "We couldn’t ask for greater kids. . . Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends… I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away."

At a baseball game, or on a red carpet, Rodriguez and Lopez are one of the cutest celeb couples — especially when celebrating their family. We can't wait to see how the family celebrates the couple's upcoming nuptials.