Jeremy Piven Faces Sexual Misconduct Allegations From Three More Women — REPORT

Two months after he first faced similar allegations, Jeremy Piven has been accused of sexual misconduct by three more women. In an article published on Saturday, Jan. 27 by BuzzFeed News, these women shared their alleged experiences with the Entourage star, bringing the total number of women who have accused him of inappropriate behavior to eight. Just like in November, Piven has denied these recent allegations. (Bustle reached out to the actor's reps for further comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

UPDATE: A rep for Piven shared the same statement with Bustle that was provided to BuzzFeed, denying the allegations. His attorney also shared a statement, which reads in part:

"In addition, we confirm that Mr. Piven unequivocally denies these baseless non-credible allegations being peddled about him -- they are simply not true. Mr. Piven did not engage in the acts alleged. As has been previously reported, to help prove that the allegations against him are not credible and that the media cannot rely on these people’s unverified stories, Mr. Piven previously provided polygraph results to BuzzFeed and other outlets to support his denials."

EARLIER: Piven's written statement to BuzzFeed News reads:

“These allegations, which in one case goes back more than 30 years and the two others more than 20 years ago, are false. As evidenced by the lie detector test I took and passed, I have never forced myself on anyone, nor have I ever exposed myself or restrained anyone against their will. To the contrary, if any woman ever said no, I stopped.”

According to BuzzFeed, his lawyers previously provided the publication with results of a polygraph test, which he reportedly passed. In that test, Piven reportedly denied he ever "grabbed a woman’s genitals without her consent or used force to take sexual advantage of a woman," per BuzzFeed's report.

These latest allegations date back to the '80s and '90s. And it's actually because of Piven's previous denial of similar allegations that one of the women decided to come forward. As Susan McCain Olson told BuzzFeed,

“For him to deny it, that infuriates me. Does it suck that it happened? Yes. Did it ruin my life? No. But he did it.”

McCain Olson claims that in 1985, the summer before her senior year of high school, she worked as an extra on the set of Piven's movie Lucas, where he allegedly followed her into someone's trailer and allegedly pinned her down on a couch before he allegedly started to kiss her. McCain Olson also told BuzzFeed that Piven allegedly tried to reach down her shorts and feel up her shirt. She claimed, "At one point I kind of was like, ‘This is it, this is where I’m going to get raped.'" However, she reportedly was able to break free and leave the trailer. (BuzzFeed spoke to friends of McCain Olson, who backed up her story.)

Another woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told BuzzFeed about how she reportedly met Piven in the '90s while he was making a movie in Montreal. She claimed he invited her to his hotel room, where he allegedly pinned her against the wall and allegedly tried to kiss her. While she said she pushed him off, she told BuzzFeed,

“I guess he thinks he’s this actor and he can do whatever the hell he wants to people. As a woman … you deal with this kind of thing all the time. But this was a little more violent than the other things that have happened to me. To have somebody force themselves on you like that — it made me feel very uncomfortable and grossed out.”

Piven denied meeting this woman in Montreal and inviting her to his hotel, according to BuzzFeed.

As for the final woman, she also reportedly met Piven while he was working on a project in 1996. Diane Gonzalez reportedly played an extra on Ellen, according to BuzzFeed, and Piven allegedly invited her to his home. While their encounter reportedly began as consensual, things with Piven allegedly became physically aggressive.

Gonzalez claimed to BuzzFeed that after getting a house tour from Piven, he allegedly pulled his pants down and stood in front of her completely exposed. He allegedly then started to kiss her and took her into the bedroom. She alleged,

“The kissing was very intense and at this point his penis is still exposed, so that’s when I … [thought], ‘No, no, this isn’t right.' I was just starting to get very cautious to how I was going to react to this.”

She also claims he tried to allegedly unbutton her pants. Just like with McCain Olson, two people close to Gonzalez backed up her story to BuzzFeed. Meanwhile, Piven's lawyer told BuzzFeed, "Any interaction that may have occurred between [Piven and Gonzalez], if any, was a consensual encounter.”

Piven further denied these claims to BuzzFeed, reportedly writing to the site, "Some of the assertions, as related to be [sic] by BuzzFeed, are not even physically possible. As one example, there is a claim that I grabbed the woman, started to kiss her, picked her up, and wrapped her legs around my waist."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.