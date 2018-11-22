John Lewis' Black Friday Deals Are Major, So Here's What You Should Snap Up
When it comes to Black Friday, department stores really know how to treat us. Discounting everything from the latest technological innovations to your favourite skincare brand, it's hard not to spend too much in the run-up to Christmas. This year, John Lewis' Black Friday deals have not disappointed one bit.
The retailer is offering a decent amount off of almost everything. For the fashion-obsessed, there are a range of Christmas-appropriate dresses and accessories along with a winter coat or two. Beauty fanatics will be pleased to see discounts off of a wide range of skincare and make-up brands as well as fragrances. There's even something for the tech-focused folks with headphones and other smart gadgets also receiving a reduced price.
I've rounded up some of the most discounted products to save you some serious searching. (Trust me, there's a lot to scroll though.) Some products will be inherently useful to your life, especially if you like to be organised. Others will make the ideal Christmas gifts for those on a strict budget. And the rest are simply there to make you feel good when you've had a rough day.
If you're in the mood for more, you can find every single one of John Lewis' Black Friday deals here.
1A Nifty Gadget
If you haven't witnessed the wonders of a smart speaker just yet, invest in Amazon's nifty device. John Lewis are offering £35 off throughout its Black Friday event.
2A Beauty Upgrade
Foreo Luna 2 Facial Sonic Cleansing Brush
If you're dealing with a few skin issues or just want to try out a new cleansing routine, investing in this Foreo brush is a great idea. It removes any remaining make-up residue, stripping your skin of any leftover dirt that could result in unwanted blemishes. Oh, and it's currently £50 cheaper.
3A Power Jacket
Never underestimate the power of a good suit. If you're a little nervous about donning a full-on two-piece, just invest in this mustard-hued blazer, which currently has 20 percent off. Available in UK size 6 to 18.
4The Headphones Of The Moment
OK, so knocking £15 off isn't going to save you huge amounts of money, but finding any discounted Apple product is a rarity these days. These revolutionary wireless headphones know when to start and stop playing and come with a special charging case.
5A Deal You Can't Refuse
ghd Original Hair Straightener
Who would turn down a new pair of straighteners just before Christmas? If yours are on their last legs, invest in this ghd classic. It's currently got £30 off.
6A Christmas Party Look
Whistles Regina Sparkle Pleat Dress
John Lewis is giving you 30 percent off this gorgeous emerald Whistles dress. Don it to a Christmas party or save it for Christmas day festivities. It also comes in dark pink and is available in UK size 6 to 16.
7A New Pair Of Boots
Carvela Saunter Buckle Ankle Boots
Hiking boots are fashion's current favourite shoe style, so get in on the trend with this comfy tan suede pair. It would normally cost over £150 but is currently on sale at a huge £60 off.
8For The People Who Always Lose Their Keys
Hands up if you also have a problem keeping track of your phone, keys, and anything of importance. Well, these handy tiles attach to just about anything, quickly alert you of your missing item's location. John Lewis has taken 50 percent off the price of a set of two.
9A Christmas Treat
Yves Saint Laurent Luxurious Mascara Make-Up Gift Set
You can't go wrong with lashings of mascara and a bold red lip. Either buy this duo (which has been discounted by 20 percent) for yourself or gift it to a loved one.
10A Winter Upgrade
Those who are still on the hunt for the faux fur coat of their dreams should take serious note of this Warehouse warmer. Available in a rust orange or deep berry shade, you can save 30 percent if you buy it ASAP. Available in UK size 6 to 18.
11For The Timekeepers
Daniel Wellington Unisex Mesh Bracelet Strap Watch
Daniel Wellington is one of those brands that you find popping up on your Instagram feed over and over again. With a 20 percent discount, this unisex watch will easily become a staple in your jewellery box. And if you're not into the gold-and-white colour scheme, there are four more options to choose from.
12Relaxation Time
Aromatherapy Associates Ultimate Wellbeing Body Care Gift Set
This set of 10 bath and shower oils will provide the ultimate relaxing experience. With 15 percent off, there's no time like the present to invest.
13Never Miss A Delivery
Whether you're looking for a present for your parents or just want to treat yourself, everyone dreams of knowing who is knocking on their door. This smart doorbell is especially useful if you're at work when that important delivery arrives. Simply download the app and you can 'answer' the door on your phone. With £40 off this Black Friday, it's a no-brainer.
14A Discounted Designer Bag
Coach Signature Canvas Camera Bag
A cross body bag is a style that will last for years to come. Take advantage of the 20 percent discount and nab this vintage-esque Coach design before someone else does.
15Fragrances Galore
Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Eau de Toilette (50ml)
John Lewis has between 15 and 20 percent off a huge range of perfumes. If you're a fan of Marc Jacobs' Daisy fragrance, you're in luck. If not, there's so much more to choose from.
16A Workwear Overhaul
This jumpsuit may look like it was solely designed for brave people, but its all-over print and retro silhouette will suit anyone. Plus it has an incredible 40 percent off. Available in UK size 8 to 18.
17A Travelling Gift
Sara Miller Passport Cover & Luggage Tag Travel Set
Struggling with what to buy your travel-obsessed friend for Christmas? Look no further than this flamingo-printed set. Containing a passport cover and luggage tag, you'll save 20 percent if you buy it now.
Phew, after all that, I don't know about you, but I'm definitely suffering from sales fatigue.