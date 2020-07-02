July 2020 Horoscope For Aries

Now isn’t the time for any major travel, especially because Mercury, the planet of travel and communication, will be retrograde in your house of home and family until July 12. Instead, set aside time to discover yourself, and to develop a clear idea of where you’re going. Your ruler Mars, the planet of passion and libido, is shining bright in your house of self, Aries, which is important because you will feel empowered to take on all things significant to your personal growth and development. Mars in Pisces might have been extremely transcendental, yet empowering. Mars makes an exact conjunction to the asteroid Chiron on July 14, calling for a deep realization and clarity around your identity. Chiron symbolizes both our deepest wound and our greatest gift — and in the sign Aries, you may reach major conclusions about what’s next. Take some time to account for what the Cancer solar eclipse on June 21 taught you. Be patient and take space from family, friends, or even from your home if needed.

What July 2020 Has In Store For Aries’ Relationships

June helped you understand what you’re trying to express within your relationships, and with Gemini Venus directly within your house of expressions and siblings, July may empower you to live out the love you want. Venus, the planet of love and beauty, in Gemini is calling for you to communicate, and while you might have felt held back from expressing yourself, the words are beginning to erupt from your mouth. On July 17, the Moon and Venus will make an exact conjunction within your house of self-expression and communication. All the conversations you’ve been having internally might be validated. The moon rules over our emotions and home, and within Gemini, it’s possible that you’ll be taking a relationship to the next level.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Aries

The Tower: Things are crumbling in order for life to fall in place, so roll with the punches.