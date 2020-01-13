Kat Von D launched her beauty company back in 2008 and since then it's blessed our makeup bags with staple products like the legendary Tattoo Liner and Lock It Foundation. Being totally plant-based herself, Von D founded her beauty company on the promise of being both cruelty free and vegan, meaning every product in the range is free from animal products. The brand is always bringing out amazing new releases and the new Kat Von D's XO Vinyl Lip Cream & Everlasting Blush are the perfect treat for those doing Veganuary in 2020.

XO Vinyl Lip Cream is Kat Von D's first lip gloss ever and comes in six different shades. The best thing about them? They seriously pack the punch of a high-shine gloss but with the pigment of a matte lipstick. Ideal. A stand out for me is undoubtedly the Lolita shade (and not just because it's my namesake). Lolita feels like the perfect pink nude that I've been searching for. Described by the brand as "rose," this colour is like a blushed taupe and doesn't leave your lips feeling sticky. Two words: holy grail.

The Everlasting Blush is a cream texture, which means it really does stay all day. It has a matte finish and the creamy consistency means that the colour is buildable. If you're looking to make a statement, opt for the Poppy shade, described as a vibrant blood orange, this can be used to create a bold nighttime look or a flushed coral for during the day.

The XO Vinyl Lip Cream comes in at £18 and the Cheek Paint is £22 but the best thing about these releases is that they have really taken different skin tones into consideration, meaning there's a shade for everyone.