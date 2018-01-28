Kelly Clarkson Has A Meryl Streep Pillow To Remember The First Time She Met The Living Legend

At the 2018 Golden Globes, Kelly Clarkson met Meryl Streep and totally freaked out. Now, thanks to Ryan Seacrest, Clarkson has a Meryl Streep pillow to remember the moment by, which is especially apt for the "Love So Soft" singer.

When Clarkson walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes earlier this month, she took one look at Streep and completely lost her cool. And who can blame her? She’s only human, even if Streep is some sort of higher theatrical being. After all, that's the only explanation for Streep's record-breaking number of Oscar nominations, right? “Oh my gosh, that’s Meryl,” Clarkson shouted when she spotted her at the Golden Globes, grabbing Seacrest’s arm so that she wouldn’t tumble down the stairs.

Clarkson, who's nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Love So Soft,” apologized for that arm grab when she met up with Seacrest on the E! Red Carpet at the Grammys. “I’m so sorry I almost broke your arm at the Golden Globes,” she said, laughing. It was the second time she had actually apologized. After the Globes she tweeted, "@RyanSeacrest so remember that time I put the Vulcan death grip on you because Meryl Streep was behind us and it surprised me #mybad."

Seacrest may have gotten the last laugh, though, since he forced her to re-watch the delightful moment that Clarkson admits is a little embarrassing now. “She’s totally freaked out by me,” Clarkson said after seeing the clip, but “I don’t care, I love the moment, I love her.”

Knowing this, Seacrest brought Clarkson a special gift: a throw pillow of the moment when Kelly met Meryl. "A little gift for @kelly_clarkson," Seacrest tweeted. "So she never forgets her first #MerylStreep encounter."

The two-sided pillow features Clarkson first spotting Streep on the carpet on on one side, and then another photo of her locking eyes, not to mention locking hands, with Streep. It even has the words "Meryl & Kelly" written across the bottom. Honestly, all it's missing is the word "forever," because this is clearly a duo that the world wants to see together again.

Clarkson got a kick out of the pillow, hugging it to her chest and admitting her husband is going to love it. “This is totally going on our bed. My husband won’t care,” she said. “I love her.”

Let's be honest, though, Clarkson is never going to forget that moment, and neither will anyone else. "It was amazing," she told Seacrest. "She touched my face." No surprise, she looked absolutely over the moon as she shared this fun fact.

It wasn't the first time Clarkson let the world know that Streep touched her face. At the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Clarkson said she didn't actually realize she was still on TV and was "humiliated" when she saw it later. But Clarkson also pointed out that it was a moment of pure joy, and that's probably why so many people are still talking about that awards show moment. In that moment, Clarkson was all of us.

“I was very excited, and I hope I don’t lose that excitement, just being a true fan of people," Clarkson said at the TCA press tour. "But she’s Meryl Streep ya’ll! Everybody would’ve looked like a jackass. She touched my face y’all!”

Clarkson isn't wrong that most people would be excited to meet Streep, but in the case of the original American Idol winner, it was a long time coming. As Clarkson told Streep at the Golden Globes, she loved her since she was eight years old.

This meeting seemed meant to be, though, since she had actually just recorded an episode of web series, Minute + A Glass of Wine, in which she said her dream was to meet Streep. It's a dream that came true, and now she can have even more sweet dreams on her Streep pillow.