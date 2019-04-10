True crime fans, get your DVRs ready. Khloé Kardashian is producing a new series titled Twisted Love, and based on the reality star's description of the project, it sounds like it will soon become the true crime obsession of fans everywhere. "Thank you ID network for picking up my SECOND series on your network," Kardashian Kardashian announced on Twitter on Wednesday, April 10, shortly after the news broke.

"I’m producing Twisted Love, a six-part series that 'explores what happens when love and affection spiral into a twisted web of extreme obsession and jealousy. 🔪🤦🏼‍♀️😠🕵🏼‍♀" the reality star explained. According to Page Six, the show aims to "dissect" the complicated relationships between spouses, friends and family members "that end with deadly results." In a statement, Kardashian explained, saying, "Relationships can be complicated, and these never-before-seen stories show just how dangerous it can be when love turns lethal." The show will likely begin airing in 2020.

As she noted in her Twitter post, Twisted Love is the second series that Kardashian has produced for the cult favorite ID network. She also had a role in developing Twisted Sisters, which was renewed for its second season back in October. That series chronicles the "most outrageous and provocative" crimes ever committed by sisters, delving into how familial relationships can turn dark and deadly, according to The Wrap.

In a series of posts on her Instagram Story, Kardashian also explained that the show had nothing to do with her recent public breakup with Tristan Thompson, amidst reports of the NBA star's rumored infidelity. "My TV show titles are very ironic LOL," the reality star wrote on her Story, after celebrating Twisted Love's pickup. "These titles and shows have been in the works for years. Twisted Sisters has been on air and is going into its second season."

Despite clarifying that Twisted Love is not inspired by her own love life, Kardashian hasn't shied away from commenting on the breakup. On Feb. 19, TMZ claimed that Thompson cheated on Kardashian with family friend Jordyn Woods. Following those reports, Us Weekly confirmed that Kardashian and Thompson had split. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Kardashian, Woods, and Thompson for comment, but did not hear back. Woods denied "being intimate" with Thompson on a March 1 episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk.) After initially refusing to comment on the situation on social media, Kardashian spoke out on Twitter following Woods' interview.

And though the fallout from Thompson's rumored infidelity will likely be broadcast on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian currently seems to be focusing primarily on her daughter, and is using her family to get her through a difficult time.

"It’s been tough but my baby girl has got me through," Kardashian admitted on Twitter on March 16. "It will be a journey but I’ll be ok. I promise you." In another tweet posted on the same day, the reality star made sure to explain that despite her issues with Thompson, she was determined to ensure that their daughter, True, had a strong relationship with both of her parents. "He is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that," she wrote.

A few days later on March 18, Kardashian even said that all of the drama was "worth it" because of their daughter. "Baby True made it all worth it 💕💕," she said.

Despite going through a difficult time in her personal life, Kardashian is clearly relying on her relationship with her daughter and her new creative endeavors in order to help her through. After all, success is the best revenge.