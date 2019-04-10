In a new interview as Vogue's May cover star, Kim Kardashian discussed Kanye West's mental health. As described by the magazine on April 10, Kardashian's publicist said the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was "eager" to talk about her husband's well-being. She certainly shined a light on how the rapper is doing now, in addition to opening up about how they deal with West's struggles together.

The reality star revealed that West is currently doing well and that he's also accepted his bipolar diagnosis, after previously receiving different evaluations from doctors. "I think we're in a pretty good place with it now," she told the magazine.

Back in June 2018, West appeared to confirm his bipolar diagnosis in his song "Yikes," in which he called his "bipolar sh*t" his "superpower." Later that year during an August interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, West opened up about accepting being bipolar and the importance of discussing mental illness openly in order to eliminate the stigma that comes with it.

However, in October 2018, West claimed he was misdiagnosed during a visit with Donald Trump in the Oval Office, according to People. West said at the time that a doctor informed him, "I wasn’t actually bipolar; I had sleep deprivation which can cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now when I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name." (In November 2016, West was hospitalized for exhaustion, as previously confirmed by his rep.)

Based on Kardashian's new comments to Vogue, it seems like West was given conflicting doctor reports, but now he has accepted the diagnosis and is learning how to live his life in a healthy, productive way. Kardashian explained that the Yeezy designer found a new outlook and wants to show others that those battling mental health issues can lead a normal life. The 38-year-old said about her husband, "It is an emotional process, for sure. Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them."

She didn't stop there, but also revealed that West doesn't take medication, even though Kardashian prefers not to speak on the rapper's behalf. She said,

"For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is. Traveling a lot does set it off, so he doesn’t travel as much as he used to. But honestly, I never want to speak for him, because I am not in his mind."

The KKW Beauty founder also touched upon how "hurtful" it can be to read negative comments criticizing her for not controlling West. As she explained,

"Like it’s my fault if he does or says something that they don’t agree with? That’s my husband. I share every opinion that I have and let him know when I think something’s wrong. Or if it comes to him being in the middle of a bipolar episode, I’ll do everything to be supportive and help to calm the situation."

Speaking of "hurtful" comments, back in April 2018, Kardashian defended West in a series of lengthy tweets directed at those who were assumed West was struggling with mental health issues. She tweeted,

"To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair."

She later posted, "Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line."

West previously made headlines for what many described as bizarre behavior, including when he called slavery a "choice" in a May 2018 interview with TMZ and the various times his tweets were seen as concerning to some.

Based on Kardashian's comments to Vogue, it sure sounds like West is in a much better place. She continues to have his back and he's working on himself, showing that neither of them is going to give up just because of all the scrutiny they face or the stigma that surrounds mental illness.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.