Two months ago, he was welcomed into the world. A month ago, his mom released the first close-up picture of him. And today, she has posted another picture of him. On Wednesday, July 10, Kim Kardashian shared another photo of Psalm West and duh, it is a really cute photo. And, as many fans noted on social media, Kardashian and Kanye West's fourth kid looks like his older siblings. Like, a lot like his older siblings.

Of course, the idea of someone bearing a striking resemblance to their brothers and sisters is not exactly the most groundbreaking concept of all time. A lot of family members look alike! It is a thing that can happen and does happen when people share genes! This is not a scientific breakthrough by any stretch of the imagination!

But man, is it still fun to be like, “Oh, so-and-so and their one relative who is not their twin? They look exactly the same. Wow, biology is a heck of a thing, is it not?” Come on, who is over any of those photos where Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe look identical? (OK, maybe some people are like, "OK, two family members look alike, so what is the big deal?" but that does not mean we all have to feel that way.)

Anyway, here is the latest photo of Psalm. And again, it is an incredibly cute photograph. You have been warned.

After the photo went up, a bunch of people tweeted out which members of the Kardashian-West family they believe Psalm looks like.

Some Think He Looks Like Chicago West

The day after he was born, Kim announced his birth on Twitter, adding, "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

We had to take Kim's word for it until she shared the first close-up photo of him on June 10. And she was not kidding!

They really are twins.

Psalm and Chi are literally twins... who were born a year and a half apart.

Some Think He Looks Like Chicago West & Saint West

Saint and Chicago look alike, Psalm looks like Chicago, and according to sibling math (just roll with it), Psalm and Saint and Chicago look alike.

But who will Psalm look like when he grows up? Only time will tell.

And Some Think He Looks Like Kimmy K

There are a lot of fans who believe little Psalm is the spitting image of his mom.

Maybe you see the similarities between Psalm and Chicago. Or maybe you see the similarities between Psalm and Saint. Or maybe you see the similarities between Psalm and Kim. Or maybe you see all of the above. Or maybe you see none of the above, and hey, that is OK. I am not going to tell you to get your eyes checked or whatever. As long as you agree that the photo of Psalm is incredibly cute, your eyeballs are doing just fine.