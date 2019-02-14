To celebrate the loveliest holiday of them all, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a sweet message in honor of her longtime love. And Kim Kardashian's Valentine's Day post for Kanye West truly delivered, as it gave fans a look at some never-before-seen snaps of the famous couple.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians shared two photos on Instagram featuring her and her husband, and she wrote, "Happy Valentines Day babe!!! I love you so much!" The first photo seems to be a serious throwback of the couple, who can be seen sharing a lovely embrace during a tropical getaway. The next features Kimye posing for a selfie, because, of course. But, what's most remarkable about the snap is that West is actually flashing a rare smile for the camera, which is so nice to see.

It's clear that Kardashian and West have enjoyed some lovely moments together over the course of their relationship. Ever since the pair started dating, Kimye have been super open about sharing numerous details about their romance, whether it's how exactly their relationship came to be or a kind message about their wedding anniversary. Even though they've been known to share those details, it's always fun to see even more of those casual, throwback moments, especially ones that they've yet to share before.

While Kardashian and West have been friends for some time, they only started dating in late 2011/early 2012 following the KUWTK star's split from ex-husband Kris Humphries, according to her comments during her reality show's 10th anniversary special (and as reported by Teen Vogue). In fact, the story behind how they started dating is actually incredibly romantic. Kardashian revealed during the special:

"After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and he said, 'Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.' He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me. So I went there and I stayed with him, and that’s where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, 'Oh my God, why didn’t I do this sooner?' Like, this is what real life is like — love and fun and real support."

Seriously, does it get any more romantic than someone putting on a fashion show in Paris for you? Spoiler alert, it does not.

Obviously, Kardashian and West are still going strong today, as they've been married since 2014 and have three children together (with another on the way). In May 2018, the reality star even marked her fourth wedding anniversary with her husband by posting a sweet message on Instagram along with a throwback photo from their lavish Italian wedding. She wrote:

"4 years down and forever to go....Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever... Happy Anniversary."

Whether they're making grand, Parisian gestures for each other or posting the sweetest Instagram messages in honor of their relationship, it's obvious that Kardashian and West truly got love.