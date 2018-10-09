The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain returned to her gig on daytime television Monday, thanking the American people for being so kind to her family following his death. Meghan McCain returned to The View and shared a message about her father and America, exploring the "ideals of America" and what her father's death meant for them.

"Everyone came out and celebrated him with love and it made me so inspired that the ideals that my father espoused through his careers are the ideals of America," McCain told her co-hosts of the ABC talk show and the audience at home. "I think there was a lot of talk about what died with him. And I am here to tell you: it didn't. It is alive, and I need us to remember that. He believed in American exceptionalism. He believed that America is the greatest country in the history of the world."

McCain made a point in noting that her father was honored by people of all races and creeds, and also told the story of when he stood up to the "racist" Obama opponent in a rally during the 2008 campaign. "You push back. That is John McCain, and that is what America is."

The View on YouTube

