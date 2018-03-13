Ever since all five of the Spice Girls reunited in early Feb., rumors of a reunion tour have spiced up everyone's lives. This week, Scary Spice Mel B. confirmed that a Spice Girls tour is happening — even though Victoria Beckham recently told Vogue that it wasn't. At a red carpet event for America’s Got Talent on Mar. 12, the pop star told US Magazine that the tour will include every Spice Girls member. "Well it is already confirmed, we are all signed to Simon Fuller. All five of us," Mel B. said. If all the women — Beckham, Mel B., Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, and Geri Halliwell — get together for a new world tour, 2018 might prove salvageable.

As die-hard Spice Girl fans know, Simon Fuller is the group's manager from the 90s. Earlier in March, Sporty Spice — Mel C. — told the U.K.'s Hello! magazine that the group didn't have set plans for a reunion tour despite their working with Fuller. "We're back together in the sense that we're back with the same management that we had in the '90s, Mr Simon Fuller," Sporty told the British tabloid. She continued, "We're talking about opportunities for the future. There aren't any plans for us to be performing live any time soon, but there are lots of other things."

In early Feb., Beckham told Vogue U.K., "I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour." After that came out, rumors spread that Beckham doesn't want to sing with the group but she might appear with them. All of these conflicting reports might make you feel like you need to "slam your body down and wind it all around," to set yourself straight, but all you really need to know is that the most recent report, Mel B.'s report, states that the Spice Girls are going on tour.

As if those aren't enough Spice Girls rumors for one lifetime, people are also speculating that the girl group will perform at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding. In late Feb., Mel B. appeared on the talk show The Real and she told the hosts that not only will she go to the Royal Wedding, but she suggested that the Spice Girls will perform at the reception. Mel C. then denied that rumor when speaking to Hello! "There are no plans for that unfortunately," Sporty Spice said. Are you sensing a pattern here?

Mel B. still hasn't completely retracted her claim that the Spice Girls will perform at the royal wedding coming up in May. While walking the red carpet for America’s Got Talent, the show's judge told US, "I can’t really say anything about that because I will get into trouble." Maybe Scary Spice should be re-named Intrigue Spice, because she has created so much confusion on one red carpet walk.

While it might take over a month to find out about the Spice Girls' rumored royal wedding performance, a reunion tour seems pretty certain. TMZ reported that the tour will take place in the late summer throughout both the U.K. and the U.S. The last time the Spice Girls — now Spice Women — got together for a reunion tour was in 2008, which the singers had to cut short due to "family and personal commitments," according to Billboard. Scary, Sporty, Posh, Baby, and Ginger all got together again later at the 2012 London Olympics Closing Ceremony. Despite all of the athlete's incredible achievements at those summer events, the Spice Girls' performance was a major highlight for most people.

Needless to say, people are really excited for the prospect of a 2018 Spice Girls reunion tour — which would basically align with the 20th anniversary of 1997's Spiceworld.

It seems that Mel B. has finally made everyone's dreams come true. Hopefully, the tour will get an official announcement soon because the people "Wannabe" seeing their girl power inspiration live. So come on, Spice Girls, say you'll be there.