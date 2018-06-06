Well, they did say "the rest is still unwritten." After months of speculation, Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, June 6, that MTV might reboot The Hills. But grab your waterproof mascara because not all of your faves want to release their inhibitions again: Most — but not all — of the main cast is on board, the magazine also reported. (MTV declined to comment on the reboot's development.)

The rumor mill began churning again after the return of MTV's Jersey Shore had nostalgic fans fist pumping since it premiered in April. But first thing's first, who exactly would be down for a comeback of the iconic reality show that ran from 2006 to 2010, if it happens? Audrina Patridge, for one, said she's “not opposed to it,” telling the Us Weekly, “It would really depend on what it was going to be. So, we’ll see.”

As for Whitney Port, who also appeared in the series' spinoff, The City, from 2008-2010, played coy and told Us Weekly, "there’s nothing actually like concrete in the works" and that she thinks "it would be hard to get everybody back together again just because we’re all in such different places." Still, she'd be excited to return to her roots: "It’d definitely be something fun.”

While appearing on Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, earlier this year, Kristin Cavallari revealed she "would love nothing more than a Hills reunion.”

Cavallari, whose new E! reality show Very Cavallari, is set to premiere in July, even went on to tell Jenny McCarthy on Sirius XM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show on April 3, “Truth be told, they were trying to get us all together ... then two people pulled out.”

Shockingly those two people turned out to be none other than Speidi themselves. Despite taking credit for orchestrating the reunion back in February in an interview with People, Pratt and his wife "have another contract so they’re not able to do it," Cavallari said.

But don't count them out yet. After the interview, Montag, who's appeared on two seasons of UK version of Celebrity Big Brother, WeTV's Marriage Boot Camp, and ABC's Celebrity Wife Swap with her husband, took to Twitter to confirm "it's a contract thing." Speidi obvs wants in on the action.

In his interview with People, Pratt claimed he'd "gotten everyone on board except for the amazing L.C.,” referring to Lauren Conrad, of course. “I think she just would prefer to do a Laguna Beach reunion because she lives in Laguna Beach,” he said, referencing the 2004-2006 prequel to The Hills . “It is a beautiful place. It makes sense.”

And that's where the need for waterproof mascara comes in. No, really, you don't want to re-create that black tear stain. Us Weekly confirmed that Conrad would have no part of a reboot. “The rest of the crew is all still friends besides her,” said an unnamed insider. "Everyone else is down to do it.”

Conrad, of course, is pretty busy anyway — to say the least. The best-selling author and designer of several successful fashion lines has also never made a secret of her desire to leave the past in the past.

"I'm so proud of what we did and I feel like I ended on such a great note," Conrad, who added it's much easier to have a personal life off of reality TV, told E! in 2016. "And also, I'm such a snooze. No one needs to see that!"

Apparently when she told ex-BFF Montag "I want to forgive you and I want to forget you," it also applied to appearing on television.

For her part, Conrad's sidekick since the Laguna Beach days, Lo Bosworth hasn't minced words about not wanting to reunite with her former castmates. On a February episode of her Lady Lovin’ podcast, she called The Hills "ancient history at this point" and had a very pointed response when a TV exec approached her about a reunion: "I was like, ‘F**k no!' I don't want any association with any of those people. The dissociation from all those people is what I'm hungry for." We guess that would be a solid no.

But can the show go on with Conrad, Bosworth, and maybe Speidi? Stay tuned.