Aside from serious health and infrastructure impacts, Coronavirus has put a lot of people's travel plans into doubt. Authorities and health experts have said the best thing you can do, travelling or not, is make sure you wash your hands and promote general good hygiene. However, for one supermodel, not travelling is clearly not an option. And on March 10, Naomi Campbell arrived at the airport in a hazmat suit, proving she's getting even more serious about her hygiene practices. She may have looked more like a forensic scientist at a crime scene but this isn’t the first time Campbell has taken extreme precautions to avoid illness when catching flights.

Campbell shared a picture of herself in a full hazmat suit, mask, and glasses as she boarded a flight from Los Angeles International Airport on March 10 and needless to say, her 8.6 million followers were there for it. In the caption she wrote, “safety First NEXT LEVEL. Thank you @lindaevangelista Full video coming on my YouTube soon…” Now this is a video I need to see.

Commenting under the picture, founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills Anastasia Soare wrote, “hahaha new fashion.” Activist Munroe Bergdorf said it best when she called Campbell the “Queen of hygienic travel” and DJ Clara Amfo said, “leader of all May 22nd Geminis.” Designer Marc Jacobs praised the look writing, “that’s my sister.”

While Campbell is absolutely doing the most to avoid coming into contact with any germs on her flight, it’s not the first time she’s taken extra precautions while flying. In July 2019 she shared her airport routine on YouTube which accumulated over two million views. Donning her trademark big sunglasses and settling into first class she showed her followers how to clean down your seating area and the importance of having gloves on you at all times.