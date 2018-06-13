While meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, President Trump remarked on the untapped real estate potential of North Korea's beaches, telling reporters that they could have "the best hotels in the world." On Wednesday, MSNBC host Nicole Wallace responded to Trump's North Korea summit quotes by laughing uncontrollably and demanding that Trump undergo a mental health evaluation.

"They have great beaches," Trump said at a press conference while in Singapore. "You see that whenever they're exploding the cannons into the ocean, right? I said, boy, look at that view. Wouldn't that make a great condo behind — and I explained, I said, instead of doing that, you could have the best hotels in the world right there. Think of it from a real estate perspective. You have South Korea, you have China, and they own the land in the middle. How bad is that, right? It's great!"

Wallace burst into laugher when the clip ran on her show Tuesday, and found Trump's comments so remarkably absurd that she replayed the video again after recovering from the giggles the first time around.

"I can't, I can't — stop, stop, stop, stop," Wallace said after the clip played a second time. "So, when they're testing their ICBMs, I'm thinking, 'What a spot! It could be like Boca! It could be just like Boca!' I mean, what is that? What is wrong with him?"

Wallace, a former Republican campaign strategist, then said that she'd like Trump's former doctor to testify under oath on the state of the president's mental health.

"I wanna bring back the MoCa test," Wallace said. "I want Ronny Jackson under oath on Capitol Hill. What was that?!"

The "MoCa test" refers to the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, which is used to screen for cognitive impairment. Ronny Jackson served as Physician to the President, first for Barack Obama and later for Trump, and told reporters in January that Trump exhibited "absolutely no cognitive or mental issues."

It's unclear to what extent Trump and Kim discussed real estate during their summit, which marked the first time in history that a U.S. president has met face-to-face with a North Korean leader. The two did, however, sign a largely symbolic agreement, in which they pledged to "establish new U.S.-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity," work together to "build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula" and repatriate the remains of soldiers killed in the Korean War.

In addition, Kim agreed to "work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula" — although it's worth noting that North Korea has made this promise many times in the past — and Trump said that the United States will halt its joint military exercises with South Korea, which North Korea has long viewed as provocative and threatening.

How exactly the United States and North Korea will accomplish these goals, and how North Korea will go about denuclearizing, are open questions, as the agreement Kim and Trump signed was light on details. Nevertheless, Trump claimed immediately after the meeting that "there is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," and that there will be "no more rocket launches, nuclear testing or research" in North Korea thanks to the summit.

The guests on Wallace's show opined on Trump's comment about North Korean beaches as well, with one arguing that it "opens a critical window into how Donald Trump views the world."

"He looks at it in transactional financial terms," analyst Elise Jordan said. "He doesn't see an ICBM that could wipe out the United States. He sees, 'that's some prime real estate.'"