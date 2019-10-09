You need more fall clothes. Don't try to argue. You know it's true. From layers basics to new mom jeans, with the weather getting colder, your wardrobe should be getting more full. Thankfully, Old Navy's 40% sale is happening this weekend, and there are a multitude of great deals.

Beginning Oct. 10 and ending Oct. 14, Old Navy is offering 40% off jeans, cords, outerwear, and tees. Clearly, the retailer wants you to have all of your autumnal essentials covered. With layering pieces like tees and cold weather must-haves like coats and jackets, the Old Navy 40% off sale was practically made for you to stock up on whatever your closet is missing for colder weather.

Plus, Old Navy is a brand that knows how to do staple items right. The retailer focuses on everyday items that can be mixed and matched. Whether that's a blazer, button-down blouse, or a great pair of jeans, Old Navy, like its sister brands GAP and Banana Republic, is basically like walking into someone's capsule wardrobe and saying, "I'll take one of everything, please." Plus, with its inclusive size range (sizes XS-4X) and affordable price points (even when there's not a sale), Old Navy is the ideal place to grab your basics.

Curious as to what you should shop during the 40% off sale? Here are some options.

1. Classic Trench Coat

A trench coat is a classic piece that has been a must-have for decades. From rainy days walking to work to a chic evening out, the versatility of a trench is nearly unbeatable. With the Old Navy sale, you can get this one for less than $40.

2. Graphic Tee

Tees are great layering pieces, but that doesn't mean they can't be fun as well. A great graphic tee underneath a cardigan or vest is the perfect way to make a statement and add a little more excitement to a minimalist look.

3. Burnt Orange Cords

Nothing says fall like burnt oranges, mustards, and any color that reminds you of a PSL. These cords from Old Navy do just that. During the sale, they're under $25.

4. Leopard Coat

Yes, Old Navy does have multiple classic styles, but the brand also offers statement pieces. Leopard print is on-trend at the moment, and this full-on leopard coat is the perfect way to rock the look.

5. Long Sleeve Tee

No matter the climate you live in, a long sleeve tee can work for you. If you reside down south where it rarely gets cold until January, wear this piece alone. If, however, you're in a colder area, use it to layer.

6. Water-Proof Jacket

No one wants to be caught in the rain without a jacket. This one just happens to be one of the cutest out there. From the bright yellow hue to the oversized design, Old Navy's anorak is less than $40 during the sale and cute AF.

7. Olive Denim

Sure, pumpkin-colored items are everywhere, but don't forget some of fall's other great hue options. Olive works as a great neutral during cooler months, and these ultra-skinny jeans are a cute way to try the shade.

8. Minimalist V-Neck

There's never a bad time to stock-up on basic tees. From v-necks to crew neck styles, Old Navy has several iterations to choose from. This white v-neck just happens to be one of them, and it also happens to be under $10.

9. Boyfriend Jeans

If you haven't discovered the joy of a pair of boyfriend jeans, buy these. The comfortable fit and ultra-cool distressing make this casual pair of denim perfect for a chill day at brunch or time spent hanging out with friends.

10. Peacoat

Peacoats won't ever go out of style. Okay, so maybe one day they could, but today is not that day. The double-breasted style of this Old Navy coat is chic and classic, and because of the sale, it won't break the bank.

Get your credit card out and stock up on autumn must-haves with Old Navy.