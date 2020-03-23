As more and more people shift to working from home indefinitely, the urge to shop for loungewear is only getting stronger. While you love wearing a tulle gown, cashmere coat, and Manolo pumps as much as the next person, they're not exactly practical for sitting on the couch and calling into Zoom meetings all day. And OK maybe pausing for an at-home workout or to whip up a meal, if you're so inclined. The perfect uniform for all the above? Leggings. And in Old Navy's Memorial Day sale happening right now, they're marked down to a mere $10. In fact, the retailer is offering hundreds of items at less than even that.

What's more, Old Navy has made a pledge to donate $30 million worth of clothing to American families in need during this current COVID-19 pandemic. They have partnered with Baby2Baby and Good360 to do so. As such, not only are you able to shop on a budget with their most recent sale, but you know that the proceeds of your haul of leggings (and other items!) are going towards the greater good as well.

Leggings aside, there are plenty reduced items that will go beyond your work-from-home wardrobe. Stock up on some of your favorite shorts, sandals, and faux leather jackets, just in time to kick off your Spring wardrobe. While all of the brand’s stock is included, the most stylish way to jump in is with the 10 items below. Although, it's highly doubtful that you’ll be able to just stop there. Between embroidered twill shorts and lightweight chambray rompers, there's so much to add to your collection of basics this season. The best part? You'll look expensive without having spent much more than your lunch money.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Chambray Shirt Old Navy Relaxed Chambray Classic Shirt $30 $20 | Old Navy See on Old Navy You're one step closer to a Canadian tuxedo.

The Camisole Old Navy V-Neck Button-Front Cami $27 $15 | Old Navy See on Old Navy The camisole that's perfect for day or night.

The Midi Skirt Old Navy Lightweight Midi Slip Skirt $30 $20 | Old Navy See on Old Navy Pair this midi skirt with a bright white T-shirt for every virtual hangout on your social calendar this Summer.

The Slip Dress Old Navy Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress $35 $15 | Old Navy See on Old Navy A throw-on-and-go that you can wear with white sneakers or espadrille sandals.

The Sundress Old Navy Dot-Print Linen-Blend Fit & Flare Cami Sundress $35 $28 | Old Navy See on Old Navy Meet your go-to summer sundress that you can style with neutral accessories or a pop of red.

The Swimsuit Old Navy Scoop-Neck Tie-Strap One-Piece Swimsuit $40 $20 | Old Navy See on Old Navy Amp up your swimwear collection this summer with a polka-dot one-piece with a trendy halter neckline.

The Denim Shorts Old Navy Mid-Rise Distressed Boyfriend Jean Cut-Off Shorts $30 $15 | Old Navy See on Old Navy You can never have too many denim cutoffs and these come with the perfect ripped detail on the front and the hem.

The striped shirt is a true timeless classic that you can wear throughout the seasons.