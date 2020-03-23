As more and more people shift to working from home indefinitely, the urge to shop for loungewear is only getting stronger. While you love wearing a tulle gown, cashmere coat, and Manolo pumps as much as the next person, they're not exactly practical for sitting on the couch and calling into Zoom meetings all day. And OK maybe pausing for an at-home workout or to whip up a meal, if you're so inclined. The perfect uniform for all the above? Leggings. And in Old Navy's sale happening right now, they're marked down to a mere $11. In fact, the retailer is offering hundreds of items at less than even that.

What's more, Old Navy has made a pledge to donate $30 million worth of clothing to American families in need during this current COVID-19 pandemic. They have partnered with Baby2Baby and Good360 to do so. As such, not only are you able to shop on a budget with their most recent sale, but you know that the proceeds of your haul of leggings (and other items!) are going towards the greater good as well.

Leggings aside, there are plenty reduced items that will go beyond your work-from-home wardrobe. Stock up on some of your favorite shorts, sandals, and faux leather jackets, just in time to kick off your Spring wardrobe. While all of the brand’s stock is included, the most stylish way to jump in is with the 10 items below. Although, it's highly doubtful that you’ll be able to just stop there. Between embroidered twill shorts and lightweight chambray rompers, there's so much to add to your collection of basics this season. The best part? You'll look expensive without having spent much more than your lunch money.

The Gingham Top Old Navy Gingham Tie-Front Cami $30 $19.60 | Old Navy Go retro with a gingham top with a front-knot.

The Striped Shirt Old Navy Relaxed Vertical-Stripe Cap-Sleeve Shirt $30 $10.50 | Old Navy The shirt that you'll live in all Summer long.

The High-Waisted Jeans Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Boyfriend Straight Jeans $40 $28 | Old Navy The high-waisted jeans you can wear absoutely everywhere.

The Printed Dress Old Navy Printed Fit & Flare Cami Midi Dress $40 $15.40 | Old Navy Go for an easy one-and-done look with a polka-dot dress.

The Ribbed Tank Old Navy Slim-Fit Printed Rib-Knit Cami $15 $10.50 | Old Navy Layer up with a classic ribbed camisole.

The Leggings Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Crop Leggings $27 $10.50 | Old Navy Keep it affordable with a pair of leggings for all your jogging (or zooming) needs.

The Eyelet Blouse Old Navy Tie-Neck Eyelet Puff-Sleeve Blouse $35 $21 | Old Navy Go boho with an eyelet peasant blouse this season.