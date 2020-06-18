The UN Refugee Agency

The UN Refugee Agency is a leading organisation that provides resources to help save lives and protect the rights of refugees and people who have been forcibly displaced from their homes. Established in 1950, they work across the globe to better the lives of millions of people.

Refugee Action

Refugee Action works alongside people who have escaped some of the most traumatic situations and terrible regimes. They provide them with support so they can find housing and rebuild their lives.

Women For Refugee Women

Women For Refugee Women works with refugee and asylum seeking women, empowering them to speak out and advocate for change. They’ve created a network that has sought to end isolation and bring people together who have gone through similar things.

Young Roots

The London-based organisation was founded in 2004 and has partners in Nepal and Lebanon. Young Roots works with young refugees and asylum seekers, seeking to improve the life chances and quality of life for young people in the UK and abroad.

The Refugee Council

The Refugee Council works with thousands of refugees every year. From the moment they arrive in the UK they provide practical health and crisis support. They also help refugees integrate into communities and facilitate counselling services.

Doctors Of The World

Described as "a humanitarian movement", Doctors Of The World works to ensure people have access to safe medical care. They work in marginalised communities, advocating for their healthcare rights and providing crucial care.

The Worldwide Tribe

This online platform shares the stories of refugees, advocates for their rights, and provides help and resources for people in refugee camps around the world. Donations help run projects on the ground and supports volunteers.

