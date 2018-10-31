Pack For A Weekend Getaway With These 12 Affordable Travel Essentials From Walmart.com
Traveling can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be when you have the right supplies to keep everything (and yourself) comfortable and organized. Whether you're heading to the beach for a blissful weekend or are embarking on a 2-week getaway, there are a few travel essentials that can make the process of getting there so much smoother and more enjoyable. From toiletry accessories and suitcase organizers to the best beauty products to reach for mid-flight, Walmart.com has everything you need to prepare for your next adventure.
You don't have to have a type-A personality to be good at traveling; it just takes a few precautionary supplies to stay ahead of the potential mishaps that your journey may bring, whether it be a dead phone battery, a toiletry explosion, or a shortage of packing space. Ahead, you'll find the best affordable travel essentials to get your hands on before your next journey, all available on Walmart.com.
First Things First: A Sturdy Carry-On Suitcase
iFLY Hard Sided Fibertech Carry On Luggage, 20"
$59
Should you only have one essential, let it be a sturdy and lightweight carry-on bag. This carry-on weighs just 6 pounds and offers plenty of space for storing your belongings.
Double Your Packing Space With These Handy Compression Bags
Travelon Space Saving Travel Compression Bags Packing Roll Up Storage Travelon Set Of 2
$11.88
If you tend to overpack, these compression bags are a life-saver. They're especially great for more bulky items like sweaters or puffers that take up precious space in your luggage.
Never Be Stuck Without Phone Battery Again With This Portable Charger
Poweradd Pilot Pro3 30000mAh Power Bank Portable Charger
$39.99
Our phone batteries never seem to last long enough, especially while constantly checking directions and Yelp reviews while traveling. This portable charger is crucial if you plan on being out and about on your next getaway.
Increase Your Packing Space With This Add-On Duffle
Large Capacity Suitcase Handbag Luggage Travel Storage Bag
$8.03
When a carry-on alone is simply not enough space, this convenient duffle bag slips right over your luggage handle to provide valuable storage.
Beat A Leaky Face Serum With This Waterproof Cosmetics Bag
Cosmetic Bag Organizer, Fintie Waterproof Portable Drawstring Large Capacity Makeup Travel Case Storage Bag
$11.99
Nothing will ruin a weekend trip faster than opening your suitcase and seeing your favorite face cream smeared all over your newest top. This waterproof cosmetics bag will keep everything safe, organized, and where it should be.
Catch Some Zs While You Travel With An Ergonomic Headrest
Travelrest Ultimate Travel Pillow / Neck Pillow
$27.95
If a plane ride or a long car ride is on your itinerary, keep this ergonomic neck pillow on hand to catch some sleep while you travel.
Keep Your Skin Safe From UV Rays With This Convenient Sunscreen Stick
Neutrogena Beach Defense Oil-Free Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+
$9.97
Even as a sunscreen enthusiast, I'll admit it's inconvenient to reapply as needed, especially when you're on the go. This little sunscreen stick makes reapplication a breeze, and best of all, it will never leak inside your favorite bag.
Keep Your Luggage Organized With These Handy Packing Cubes
$11.59
For the type-A traveler, these packing cubes keep everything as organized as can be—you'll even know exactly what you need to wash once you're back at home.
Stay Warm At 40,000 Feet With This Compact Travel Blanket
Boxiki Compact Waterproof Blanket
$15.95
I'm consistently freezing on airplanes, so for me, this compact travel blanket is a must-have. It won't take up precious space in your luggage but it will keep you warm from takeoff till landing.
Bring Your Top Shelf With You In These Convenient Travel Tubes
iGo Dispensing Travel Tubes, 6 count
$5.82
One of my biggest stressors while traveling is not having an extensive (and maybe unnecessary) assortment of skincare products on hand while I'm away. These perfectly-portioned travel tubes make life a bit easier, making portable your top-6 products.
Make The Sky Your Personal Spa With A Hydrating Korean Sheet Mask
Tonymoly I'm Real Pomegranate Mask Sheet - Elasticity
$2.72
This is one of those beauty things you really won't appreciate until you try—a sheet mask in-flight. It's instantly soothing and hydrating, an offers a protective barrier between your skin and stale, dry airplane air.
Get Soft Hands No Matter Where You Are With A Perfectly Portable Hand Cream
EOS Refresh Everyday Hand Lotion, Cucumber, 3 Pack
$8.89
Dry hands are almost inevitable while traveling. This hand cream is a perfect size for any bag and its formula is fast-drying.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.