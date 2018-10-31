Traveling can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be when you have the right supplies to keep everything (and yourself) comfortable and organized. Whether you're heading to the beach for a blissful weekend or are embarking on a 2-week getaway, there are a few travel essentials that can make the process of getting there so much smoother and more enjoyable. From toiletry accessories and suitcase organizers to the best beauty products to reach for mid-flight, Walmart.com has everything you need to prepare for your next adventure.

You don't have to have a type-A personality to be good at traveling; it just takes a few precautionary supplies to stay ahead of the potential mishaps that your journey may bring, whether it be a dead phone battery, a toiletry explosion, or a shortage of packing space. Ahead, you'll find the best affordable travel essentials to get your hands on before your next journey, all available on Walmart.com.

First Things First: A Sturdy Carry-On Suitcase

Double Your Packing Space With These Handy Compression Bags

Never Be Stuck Without Phone Battery Again With This Portable Charger

Increase Your Packing Space With This Add-On Duffle

Beat A Leaky Face Serum With This Waterproof Cosmetics Bag

Catch Some Zs While You Travel With An Ergonomic Headrest

Keep Your Skin Safe From UV Rays With This Convenient Sunscreen Stick

Keep Your Luggage Organized With These Handy Packing Cubes

Bon Bonito Packing Cubes $11.59 Walmart For the type-A traveler, these packing cubes keep everything as organized as can be—you'll even know exactly what you need to wash once you're back at home. Shop Now

Stay Warm At 40,000 Feet With This Compact Travel Blanket

Boxiki Compact Waterproof Blanket $15.95 Walmart I'm consistently freezing on airplanes, so for me, this compact travel blanket is a must-have. It won't take up precious space in your luggage but it will keep you warm from takeoff till landing. Shop Now

Bring Your Top Shelf With You In These Convenient Travel Tubes

iGo Dispensing Travel Tubes, 6 count $5.82 Walmart One of my biggest stressors while traveling is not having an extensive (and maybe unnecessary) assortment of skincare products on hand while I'm away. These perfectly-portioned travel tubes make life a bit easier, making portable your top-6 products. Shop Now

Make The Sky Your Personal Spa With A Hydrating Korean Sheet Mask

Get Soft Hands No Matter Where You Are With A Perfectly Portable Hand Cream

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.