Paul Mescal's Wholesome Reading Of 'Elmer' Is Aid Of A Very Good Cause

Being the crush du jour comes with great responsibilities. The thirst is real and keeping your adorers, er, hydrated is a full time job. Luckily for fans of Paul Mescal (or Mescalites, as I keep trying to make happen) that babe loves to give you all a tall glass of water, and one with a conscience too. So gird your loins because Paul Mescal reading a children's book for charity is further proof that the man is not just gorgeous, but also an angel.

Move over hot men with babies — you've been replaced with a new crush category thanks to a video shared by Mescal: hunks with a heart. In the video, Mescal reads from firm family favourite Elmer & Super El written by David McKee.

However, as Mescal explains in the video's caption, the oration isn't just for fun. In fact, it's in support of Save The Children's Save With Stories campaign, which aims to offer support to the most vulnerable in our society and across the world in this trying time. Funds raised will go towards early learning packs, essential household items, supermarket vouchers, and virus protection.

The campaign was launched in the U.S. by actors Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams. Over this side of the pond, it was kicked off by model Poppy Delevigne.

Mescal is proving to be quite the good egg as this isn't the first time he's used his clout to help those who need it most. He donated his famous chain which was raffled off in aid of Pieta House, an Irish organisation that provides free therapy to people who have been bereaved by suicide as well as those who have engaged in self-harm or had suicidal thoughts. The actor also took part in a particularly tense game of Mario Kart with his Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones to raise money for mental health charity CALM. The pair raised £3,000 in total.

Find out how you can donate to Save With Stories here.