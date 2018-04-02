Back in January, Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan Edmonds revealed she wouldn't be returning to the long-running reality series for Season 13. Her decision to leave, she said, was largely motivated by a desire to focus more energy on her rapidly growing family. Judging by photos of Meghan's baby shower for her twins — which the expectant mom called "an unforgettable day" — it looks like she's doing just that. What's more, if the snapshots from this past weekend's celebration are any indication, Meghan's palpable joy is hard to misinterpret.

And, per the release of this silly snapshot, which Meghan posted as a sort of goofy addendum to the weekend's photo series via her Instagram account early Monday afternoon, it seems safe to say the soon-to-be mom of three's sense of humor is in pretty good spirits, too. "Wow, this iPhone X can really capture all the moments! If only it could caption them too...!" Meghan wrote, penning the funny post's caption. She also added a couple of appropriately silly hashtags, the likes of which include: #SoProud, #theRealFaceOfTwinPregnancy, and #FaceTuneCantSaveThis.

The humorous pic, which Meghan shared with her Instagram following, stands in pretty marked contrast to those she posted over the weekend.

The RHOC alum took to Instagram on Saturday to share some adorable snapshots of herself, as well as family and friends, during her weekend baby "sprinkle." FYI: Apparently, "sprinkle" is basically the seasoned modern parent's version of your run-of-the-mill baby shower. Some expectant couples prefer a "sprinkle" to the traditional, full-on "shower" ahead of the birth of their second — or in this case, second and third — child. A "sprinkle" is supposedly a less gift-heavy ordeal, since the first-round shower probably covered most of the baby-related basics.

Still, Meghan's nine-part photo series in honor of the twins' "sprinkle" suggests her new boys will certainly still see their fair share of presents.

"Best baby sprinkle for the twins," the expectant mom wrote, opening the post's caption. Meghan continued on to thank her loved ones for their contributions to her special day. Special thanks went to her friend, Katie Elliott (who, funnily enough, is also expecting), for hosting the event. Segueing into her post's gratitude portion, Meghan continued, writing,

"Thank you to all my dear friends and especially to @katieelliott83 (hostess extraordinaire — aka short pregnant lady!) for an unforgettable day!"

The former Real Housewives star recently revealed her decision to leave the reality show, per a Jan. 23 blog post (published on Meghan's personal website) explaining the reasons behind her seemingly sudden choice to fans of the series. In the multi-paragraph post, appropriately titled "Goodbye RHOC," Meghan explained that the decision was largely rooted in her desire to redirect her energy toward family.

The timing certainly makes sense, considering that the 33-year-old is expecting twins with her husband, former MLB star Jim Edmonds, this upcoming July and is already a mother to 16-month-old daughter, Aspen. Her husband, whom she married in 2014, also has four children from two previous marriages.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Although Meghan had only been a full-time member RHOC cast since the series' tenth season (which premiered in June 2015), her blog post made it quite clear that, for her, being a part of the show did more harm than good. As Meghan explained in "Goodbye RHOC," filming the drama-fueled reality series took a "massive emotional toll" on her, in addition to a physical one.

According to her post, the inevitable stress and exhaustion that tends to accompany having a solid chunk of your life captured on-camera was only exacerbated by the onset of Meghan's first pregnancy, as well as the eventual birth of her daughter Aspen (not to mention the grueling IVF process she and her husband endured beforehand, much of which doubled as Meghan's primary story arc during Season 11).

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

So, when Meghan found out she was expecting again — this time, with twins — she felt it might be time to reevaluate her involvement with RHOC. Or as she put it, "hang up my OC Housewife hat." In explaining the thought process that led her to this decision, Meghan wrote,

"I knew that I was going to have a long pregnancy growing the twins and it would be next to impossible to film. I could do it, but did I really want to? Twin pregnancies must be treated more delicately than a singleton pregnancy and are high-risk by default, so I also wanted to have a peaceful pregnancy with positive influences."

In closing that particular point, Meghan added, "Consistent positive influences are harder to find on RHOC!"

Here's to hoping Meghan is running with a decidedly less negative crowd these days. From the looks of last weekend's endlessly sweet "sprinkle," it certainly seems like the former Housewife is surrounded by the kind of positivity and support she's been looking for.