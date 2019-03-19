As one of the UK's top barristers, Amal Clooney has dedicated her career to championing human rights. If you are in need of a role model, look no further. And it looks like the royals agree with me. Not only are Amal and her husband George Clooney pretty good pals with Meghan and Harry, but it looks like Prince Charles is a fan of Amal, too. The Prince's Trust International has just named one of its awards after Amal. So, what is Prince Charles' Amal Clooney Award, and who is eligible for it?

As The Prince's Trust reports, Amal was joined by her husband at an event at Buckingham Palace on March 12. The star-studded celebration (attend by the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch and Luke Evans, according to the Evening Standard) was held in honour The Princes Trust International, a charity set up by Prince Charles in 1976 in an effort to a "champion of young people."

During the event, it was announced that The Princes Trust would be naming an award after Amal. According to the Princes Trust website, The Amal Clooney Award will “shine a light on the unsung heroes who are the driving force behind initiatives that are helping their communities to thrive. These could include anything from sustainable farming schemes, to community projects in refugee camps, to rebuild-work in war zones.” Women between the ages of 11 and 30 are eligible for the award.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As The Prince's Trust states, Amal has said of the award:

“I am honoured to have been invited by Prince’s Trust International to participate in this global initiative celebrating young women who are change-makers in their communities. It is a privilege to be able to play a part in a project that will draw attention to incredible young women who are the future leaders of our world.”

The Princes Trust already works to spotlight and assist people who are working to make their communities a better place. The Amal Clooney award is an amazing extension of that, and a great way to recognise the amazing work of women and girls across the globe.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Speaking of Amal's career, The Prince's Trust writes:

"Amal Clooney is a barrister who specialises in public international law, international criminal law and human rights. She is ranked as one of the top lawyers in the UK in her field and has previously served as a senior advisor to Kofi Annan when he was the UN’s Envoy on Syria. Amal was recently appointed to the UK Attorney General’s expert panel on public international law. Prior to joining the London Bar, Amal worked in The Hague, and is also admitted to the New York Bar."

Last year, Amal delivered a stirring speech at the UN about the threats to journalism and journalists.

Amal led the legal campaign of Yazidi Activist Nadia Murad, who went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018. Through this case, in which Amal "[took] ISIS to court," as Grazia puts it, the two women did some crucial work to raise awareness about the experiences women and girls face in war zones.

The first Amal Clooney Award will be given in 2020, and Amal herself will present it.