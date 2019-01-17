In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, it has been announced that Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a car accident earlier today. According to the BBC, the 97-year-old was not injured in the accident, which occurred close to the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Buckingham Palace have also released some details about the incident, which stated that the crash involved another vehicle, and police attended the scene.

The Duke had reportedly been pulling out of the Sandringham estate driveway onto a main road, and one eyewitness claimed to the Telegraph that his Land Rover had turned onto its side during the incident. As reported by the newspaper, BBC reporter Nicholas Witchell said, "The eyewitnesses said they helped the duke out of the vehicle. He was conscious but very shocked and shaken." According to the Mirror, Norfolk police have confirmed that two people in another car were treated for minor injuries. When describing the accident, another source stated, "It looked really nasty. The whole front of it was smashed up and there were people there being questioned by police." Prince Philip has reportedly since been examined by a doctor at the estate, where he had been staying with the Queen during the Christmas period. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said, "The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon. The Duke was not injured."

This is a breaking story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

As previously reported, both the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have been staying at the Sandringham estate since the Christmas period. During the festive season, Prince Philip did not attend their annual Christmas Day church service along with other members of the Royal Family, reports the BBC. Instead, those in attendance with the Queen were Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke of York. According to the Telegraph, a spokesman for the Palace at the time stated that Prince Philip was in "perfectly good health," and was expected to be in attendance for the rest of the festivities at Sandringham House.

Philip retired from public duties back in August 2017, and his retirement came after a lifetime of dedication to his Royal position, as well as his own charities and organisations. Previously, Buckingham Palace have calculated that the Duke had completed an impressive 22,219 solo engagements since 1952, and since stepping away from public life, has attended many Royal events and church services alongside the Queen and other members of the Royal Family, reports the BBC. In April of last year, Prince Philip was admitted to hospital, where he underwent a successful hip replacement operation.