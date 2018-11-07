The Royal Family are known for their prim and proper conduct, which is expected of them at all times. So the idea that one of the most senior royals would be drinking shots of alcohol, especially in public, seems outrageous. However, during a Submariners’ Remembrance Service last week, the unthinkable happened when Prince William, Duke of Cambridge downed a JäegerBomb during the ceremony.

Yes, you read the correct, although not everything was as it seemed. At the Remembrance ceremony, which aimed to honour the lives of those lost in war, Prince William was attending as Commodore-in-Chief of the Submarine Service, and according to People, the Duke of Cambridge joined others in making a toast to "absent friends." However, the 36 year-old later revealed that he was the victim of a prank, which involved someone replacing the usual swig of rum with a Jägerbomb — a drink made up of a mixture of Jägermeister and an energy drink.

After the prank, Prince William joked: "That would have sorted me out. I was expecting rum and got a Jägerbomb." He later went into further detail about the unsuspected trick, saying "I’ll never be asked twice about drinking, it’s very important. They tried to put a Jägerbomb in it. Imagine my surprise, burnt my throat"

The funny moment came as a source of comic relief during an otherwise emotional ceremony outside Middle Temple Hall in London. During proceedings, the Duke of Cambridge laid a wreath to commemorate those who died manning submarines, whilst the Royal Mariners Band played the national anthem and a variety of hymns.

According to the Evening Standard, Chaplain to the Submariners Association the Reverend Paul Jupp, who led the ceremony, urged people to remember the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women. He said: "History and remembrance are merged by the coming together of us old shipmates and those who are actually doing the job now — a job that we were so proud to be part of in days gone by." He continued:

"A few of us will remember the submarines that were lost and a few of us will remember people who served on them. May all of us make a real effort to learn the story of their service and to carry them on into the future".

According to the Metro, the annual ceremony is held every year a week before Remembrance Sunday, and was first held in 1923 after the National Submarine Memorial was unveiled on the nearby Victoria Embankment in 1922.

The National Service of Remembrance will be held at the Cenotaph on Whitehall, in London on Sunday November 11, where other members of the Royal Family are expected to attend. Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, recently paid a surprise visit to the Imperial War Museum in London. According to the Express, during the visit, the Duchess admired letters about three brothers of her great-grandfather, all of whom fought and died in action during World War I.

Other members of the Royal Family will also be honouring fallen soldiers in the month of November. According to People, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex will be attending the Festival of Remembrance Service at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, November 10. And this year the event will be even more significant, as 2018 marks 100 years since the end of World War I.