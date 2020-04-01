Over the last couple of weeks many people across the UK have had to get used to working from home. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, unless you’re a key worker the government and health advisors have said you shouldn’t be going into your place of work. This has extended all the way up to Kensington Palace and, while the pandemic may be ongoing, royal duties haven’t been completely put on hold. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared their home office on Instagram and it’s seriously workspace goals. With books lining Kate Middleton’s desk and a very cosy looking fireplace the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have a WFH-set up that's more lavish than most people's.

Following the UK lockdown and the government request that all those who are able work from home, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a glimpse of their set-up on Instagram on March 29. The post also outlined the impacts that staying indoors can have on your mental health. The caption read: “It's great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead”.

George, Charlotte, and Louis are all home from school at the moment, like the many other children in the UK. A very sweet video was shared last week of them clapping for the key NHS workers who are fighting so hard in hospitals around the country. Similarly, Kensington Palace Twitter account shared a picture of Middleton working at her desk that’s very neatly lined with beautiful penguin classics. It would seem that the royals have got the whole working from home thing nailed.