PSA: These 45 Awesomely Useful Products On Amazon Are All Under $10

My favorite thing about Amazon is that it has anything and everything in all different categories and price ranges. The sweet spot, however, is probably the glorious Amazon products under $10. These brilliant items are usually way better quality (and a lot more practical) than the things you can buy for under $1. On the other end of things, they're also a heck of a lot more accessible than some of the ridiculously expensive things Amazon has to offer. This $110,000 porcelain fairy figurine chandelier, for example. Why? I don't know, but the reviews on it are comedic gold.

In my mind, there's a massive difference between items that are affordable but ultimately useless, and impossibly clever products everyone needs to own. If the latter also happens to be within your monthly spending budget, then that's the type of purchase you can't pass up. These are the affordable things on Amazon that you'll actually want, because they make your life easier, neater, more efficient, and maybe even a little bit happier. The best news? Every single one of them comes in at under $10, so you don't have to feel any guilt about adding several of them to your Amazon shopping cart.