In a series of posts shared on the subscription platform Patreon, R. Kelly’s girlfriend Joycelyn Savage spoke out against the rapper, and claimed she is a victim of psychological and sexual abuse. Savage, a longtime defender of Kelly, had been living with the rapper since she was 19, spoke out on his behalf in his CBS This Morning interview with Gayle King in March, and was still with the rapper at the time of his arrest. Kelly has been in prison since July for federal charges that include kidnapping, forced labor, and sexual exploitation of a child, per CNN. The rapper has also been charged with multiple counts of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois and New York. Kelly has denied all allegations against him. (Bustle has reached out to reps for Savage's family and Kelly for comment on Savage's allegations, but did not hear back at the time of publication.)

On Instagram on Nov. 23, Savage addressed her decision to share her story via Patreon despite an alleged NDA. "I have Partnered up with @Patreon where I will post daily chapters of my story," she wrote. "Things I am going to reveal that was sweared not to see the day of light — by NDA. I am risking my life for many others."

In her first post, accessible only by a paid Patreon membership, and published on Nov. 23, Savage recounted the first time she met Kelly — whom she refers to by his birth name Robert — and how their relationship ultimately evolved into alleged manipulative and harmful behavior, as per Variety. The two met at a concert in 2015, where Savage claims that Kelly promised to further her career as a singer and mold it after the late R&B artist Aaliyah's, whom Kelly reportedly illegally wed in 1994 when she was 15.

"Robert would always look at me in a sexual way the first couple of times we met," Savage wrote, as per Variety. “He would say it exactly like this, ‘Baby girl you are going to be the next Aaliyah." The songs she allegedly recorded in his studio, however, have "never seen the day of light," according to Savage.

Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

A few months into their relationship, Kelly allegedly instructed Savage to only refer to him as “daddy” or “master.” Savage claimed that the manipulative behavior eventually seeped into who she was allowed to speak to, what she was allowed to say, and which rooms she was allowed to enter. “It started getting worse day by day, he would raise his voice at me if I didn’t call him by those two names,” Savage wrote. “I can say I didn’t have any type of privacy at all now that I think of it. If I showered one of his assistants would have to be by the door while I shower.”

In a statement issued to Variety, Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg denied Savage's claims. It read, "It is unfortunate that Joycelyn now seeks to make money by exploiting her long time, loving relationship with Robert. Obviously if she were to tell the truth no one would pay so she has, unfortunately, chosen to regurgitate the stories and lies told by others for her own personal profit. We know the real facts, and it was not until the money ran out that she decided anything was wrong. Hopefully people will see it for the obvious profiteering it is.”

Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Savage’s claims mirror the allegations made by alleged victims of the singer in Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly documentary. But until her Patreon post, she maintained her loyalty to Kelly throughout his case. Her parents, Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage, have long claimed that Kelly “brainwashed” their daughter to avoid contact with them and remain in his alleged sex cult. On the heels of Kelly’s explosive CBS interview in March, Savage reportedly reached out to her estranged parents and “appeared to recite a prepared message,” as per Rolling Stone: “I have told you guys a million, million times that I am OK where I am and I’m happy, so I just want to let you know that.” In her CBS interview, Savage defended her relationship with Kelly and told King her parents are "trying to get money" from and "scam" Kelly.