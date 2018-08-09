It’s the most wonderful time of the year — summer is in full swing, which means Reformation’s 2018 annual summer sale is finally here to shop, beginning Aug. 9. If you’ve been adding your favorite floral jumpsuits, linen dresses, and ruffly tops to your cart over the past few months, but haven’t brought yourself to click “Checkout,” your (very impressive) patience has rewarded you. Not all styles from the LA-based sustainable brand will be on sale, but there are tons of beautiful summer pieces that will be marked up to 40 percent off online. (And if you are near Reformation’s Soho or Lower East Side locations in New York or the Boston store location, you can shop the sale in person, too.)

If you’re a fan of Reformation, you know they have a couple major sales throughout the year that give you the opportunity to score some of your favorite celeb and fashion blogger-loved styles at a discount. While their sample sales are equally as great, this summer sale lets you shop current styles, not just pieces from previous collections.

Here are 10 pieces from the sale that you should consider shopping ASAP.

Brigitte Dress $142.40 Reformation How adorable is this checkered linen dress? It also comes in a very summery red gingham print. Good luck deciding between both. Buy Now

Francis Dress $174 Reformation Spend the rest of the summer in this breezy, off-the-shoulder, midi-length dress featuring a precious center front tie. Buy Now

Tropicana One Piece $98 Reformation Still looking for that perfect swimsuit for the beach? This one-piece is equal parts cute and functional — you can still swim in the ocean and look cute without worrying about your swimsuit sliding off. Buy Now

Ellen Dress $153 Reformation Wearing this dress made from 100 percent linen is way more environmentally-friendly than one that's made of cotton. There's nothing better than looking good in something that's also good for the planet. Buy Now

Mid Crop Flare Jean $104 Reformation Did you know that every pair of jeans you buy from Reformation cleans a thousand gallons of water? Plus, how good would these look paired with your favorite crop top? Buy Now

Rose Jumpsuit $153 Reformation This extra lightweight jumpsuit is perfect for those extra scorching hot summer days when real clothes just won't do. Buy Now

Aurora Top $90 Reformation Ruffled straps? Check. Center front tie? Check. Smocked bodice? Check. All the makings of the perfect summer top. Buy Now

Apricot Dress $153 Reformation Wrap dresses are the perfect summer vacation dress because they're so versatile — throw it on with some espadrilles for a fancy dinner or on top of your swimsuit as a comfy cover-up. Buy Now

Dunne Pant $125 Reformation You can definitely wear these high-waisted linen pants all the way through fall. Buy Now

Thelma Dress $198 Reformation This linen midi-length dress with center front buttons is a classic that you can wear summer after summer. Buy Now

It should be noted that not all of the summer styles that are on sale are available in plus size options, though there are a handful of pieces that are. We hope that Reformation continues to expand its plus and petite collections and can one day offer every style in all sizes.