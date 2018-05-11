Rihanna’s Choice Of Royal Wedding Gift Would Make Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Blush

Rihanna is having quite the busy and impressive 2018. In the last week alone she claimed her spot as the new pope while co-hosting the Met Gala, and on Thursday she released her new lingerie line, Savage x Fenty. At the launch, Riri told Entertainment Tonight that lingerie is the best gift — and she would even give the gift of sexy stuff to none other than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Rihanna said her royal wedding gift would be "extreme," so let's hope she really does send one overseas to add a little fun amongst all those dang rules.

It wouldn't be surprising at all if Rihanna sends a gift, and it would be even more amazing if somehow she attended the royal wedding on May 19. Riri is practically royalty herself, and she’s also friendly with Prince Harry, so it's not impossible.

At the pop-up launch for Savage x Fenty on Thursday night (which featured some very sexy Rihanna holograms in pieces from the lingerie line), Rihanna said her royal wedding gift would be “extreme," adding, "I think you have to go to the extreme when you're gifting both for a man and a woman, because both people benefit from the gift."

Riri went on to say there are some of the pieces in her collection that would be fit for a bride. "We have a bridal vibe going on, we definitely do have a little skirt and top situation.” But she wouldn't want Markle (or any bride or groom!) to feel limited: “I mean, really, on your wedding night, you could do whatever you want. It depends on how savage you wanna be." If Rihanna sends Markle a gift, the royal-to-be would definitely be blushing when she opened that box.

Rihanna is so sweet she would probably send a royal wedding gift as a formal congratulations, anyway, but she and Prince Harry are actually pals. The two of them met in her home of Barbados in 2016 for the Toast the Nation event, celebrating 50 years of the island's independence. Rihanna, basically the unofficial princess of Barbados, was a guest of honor and performed the national anthem the event.

Meeting royalty is understandably overwhelming, so it seems like Prince Harry just got tongue-tied when he met Riri for the first time. According to the Daily Express, all he could manage to say was, "Hello, it's very nice to meet you." Apparently, Harry thought they were meeting at a concert later on but was told 20 minutes before the luncheon Rihanna would be sitting by his table. Twenty minutes is nowhere near enough time to prepare yourself to meet Miss Robyn Fenty herself.

Rihanna and Harry also got tested together for World AIDS Day at the Barbados National HIV/AIDS Commission's "Man Aware" event, according to USA Today. Kensington Palace posted a video of the pair of them getting pricked for their test, in which Harry winces and Rihanna laughs at him for being a baby. Beautiful! They participated to highlight the importance of HIV tests and to reduce stigma.

While Rihanna is, hopefully, giving Harry and Markle some wild lingerie who-knows-what-else wedding present, the royal couple have asked that in lieu of gifts, well-wishers make donations to any one of a number of charities they have chosen, which, according to to Town and Country, "represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces." Meanwhile, the Queen will give them a home, and will probably give them a dukedom, too. Not your average wedding gifts for a not-so-average wedding.

Rihanna will, if we're lucky, attend the royal wedding next week to consort with her fellow royalty. And if she is there, she's bound to have the best fascinator hat at Windsor Castle.