In an appearance on Fox News Tuesday night, Sarah Sanders' response to the 2018 midterm results was a strong warning to Democrats, who were not able to flip the Senate but were able to flip the House. Sanders said that the new influx of Democrats should not "waste time" with investigations of POTUS, but rather that they should prioritize their focus more on legislation. “I believe that’s what should happen,” she said. “I think that’s what America wants to see.”

Sanders further asserted that Trump is a president who is "willing to work across the aisle to get things done," and that Democrats should take advantage of that apparent goodwill. She continued, "We feel good about where we are in the Senate, but if Democrats take the House they shouldn’t waste time investigating. They should focus on what the people have put them there to do.”

Though Sanders did not account for the several dozen Democrats who won seats in the House, she was quick to explain the Republicans' slightly increased majority in the Senate as a product of Trump's success as a president. She went so far as to say, "[Any Republican wins] were 100 percent due to the president’s leadership.”

What's more, Sanders said that the results of the midterms proved that Americans “unanimously say that they're proud of this president and proud what he has done in the two years," even though there wasn't a single midterm vote that was anywhere near unanimous.

Following her interview with Fox News, Sanders made another impromptu appearance in the White House driveway later on Tuesday night, ostensibly to stress further how well the night went for POTUS and the rest of the administration.

She said, "It's been a good night for the President...Most of the candidates that the president actually went and campaigned for and who embraced the president are doing well tonight. But, at the same time, we've got a long night to go, a lot of races left."

Sanders added, "At the end of the day, the president is going to work with whoever comes into office. We have a lot of things on our agenda and we look forward to getting them all done."

Then Sanders attacked the notion of the "blue wave" that many initially predicted for the midterms in the months leading up to the election. "I think James Carvel said it best when he said that anybody anticipating a blue wave tonight's not going to get it," she said. "Maybe a ripple, but I really don't think there's a blue wave."

Finally, Sanders confirmed that POTUS' agenda for the coming year is the same, regardless of who is in power in the House and the Senate. She cited certain issues as especially bipartisan moving forward, including infrastructure endeavors and addressing the opioid crisis.

Trump didn't give any extensive remarks on Tuesday night, but he did take to Twitter to take pride in the evening. He wrote, "Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all!"