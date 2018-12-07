SCOTUS' Latest "Double Jeopardy" Case Should Have Trump's Full Attention — Here's Why

A clause in the Fifth Amendment known as "double jeopardy" — no, not talking about the game show — is an issue that comes up in Supreme Court cases from time to time. But SCOTUS' latest "double jeopardy" case has some serious implications in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation that could affect how much impact a presidential pardon has.

The "double jeopardy" clause protects people from being tried twice for the same crime, with one exception. According to the "separate sovereigns exception," you can be tried twice if prosecutors decide to go to trial in state and federal courts. That's something that the president's former campaign manager Paul Manafort might be facing.

Manafort is currently looking at prison time after being convicted of federal tax and bank fraud in August. But because of this exception in the law, he could still potentially be prosecuted in state court for similar charges. President Trump has hinted that he might be willing to pardon Manafort for his federal crimes, but the important thing to note is that presidential pardon power does not extend to state crimes.

The Trump administration, Russia, and Manafort weren't mentioned at all in Thursday's case. But if the court rules to protect the "separate sovereigns exception," Manafort could still be sent to prison, even with a pardon.

