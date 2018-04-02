Selena Gomez Teased Her Spring Coach Line On Instagram & It's So Early 2000s

If you have always had a soft spot for Selena Gomez's grownup-bohemian-chic style, then you're going to love the fact that she's collaborating for the second time with Coach. She's bringing her aesthetic to create a youthful line of handbags for the brand that you can buy right now. Gomez shared a peak of the Spring 2018 Coach collaboration on her Instagram, and a show-stopping bag is not on everyone's radar. The collab is clearly pulling inspiration from the early Noughties, which is both a terror and a delight.

It's a terror because the beginning stages of the 2000s brought us such trends like cringey pirate boots and swashbuckler belts that looked like we were auditioning for the cast of Peter Pan. But now that we're older and wiser, we can take these elements from the turn of the millennium and use them in chicer, more modern ways.

Courtesy of Coach

Of course, this isn't the first time that the artist has linked up with Coach. In 2017, the two brought forth a line of structured pastel handbags and embellished crossbody purses.

Releasing three different heavily filtered photos of the same purse "the Parker bag," we got a studied close-up of the sample. The first photo, which is date 20 years prior to the date taken due to the aged filter, is of Gomez on the floor dressed in all black, which is a different look for both the singer and the Coach brand. Rocking black leggings, a simple black sweater, a crucifix necklace, and furry Ugg slippers, she's tousling her hair while the bag in question sits next to her.

It's a two-tone brown and black leather bag, with a stud outline that gives it a tough aesthetic.

The black panel has a metal flower surrounding the closure of the bag, and there's a heavy crossbody chain to round out the look. From the floral motif, to the studs, to the heavy use of logos, it definitely throws you back in time to a period when Juicy velour tracksuits, chunky highlights, and Uggs reigned supreme. All you need to round out the look is a Starbucks frappuccino and hot pink bra straps poking out from underneath your tank, and you're back in 2004.

But before you groan, this throwback bag will look amazing when styled with our modern day trends and looks. As Gomez proves in these pictures, it looks great paired with an all-black ensemble, and you can see it translating to an outfit with a blazer or a dress.

The bag is already available for purchase on Coach for a cool $450. But all that detail is worth the hefty price.

Start saving your pennies to throw it back like Selena.

Editor's Note: This article originally misstated that the purse Gomez was pictured with was from the Fall 2018 Coach line. It is from the Spring 2018 line.