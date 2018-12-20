You know you've been spending the last month ~spending~ what seems like your life savings on holiday gifts. I know, and Starbucks does too. And now there is a reward for your gift giving generosity. Starbucks' Happiest Hour of the Year will get you coffee for $3. Yes, the desperate source of energy you need to zoom through all that gift wrapping is practically half off and sensationally delicious.

The holiday season is a time for compassion and kindness. While you're buzzing from store to store consumed by the joy of making other people happy, Starbucks sees you. And they want to make sure you're indulging in some self-care. If only for a second. So today, Dec. 20, from 3pm until store closing, you'll be able to swing by the store along your buzzing route to fuel up.

But because this is the ~holiday~ season, this particularly jolly promotion will be exclusive to only the holiday menu. However, you get to decide whether you'd like any menu item hot, iced or blended. Also to be noted, the promotion is limited to a modest but satisfying grande size beverage. And that's pretty merry! The even better news is — Starbucks' holiday menu is extensive, so there are more options than there are reindeer in Santa's fleet.

While you're out and about checking off the last items on your holiday to-do list, be sure to let Starbucks treat you to a discounted grande holiday beverage. If you're a hot chocolate person, get yourself a $3 cup of steaming cocoa! If you're still on a Pumpkin Spiced Latte kick, slip into your Uggs and relish over the autumnal aroma. Every sip is a moment and all moments are little gifts that can't be stuffed into stockings.

Other available beverages include Juniper Latte, Maple Pecan Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Salted Caramel Mocha, Eggnog Latte, Chai Eggnog Latte, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Peppermint Mocha, and a Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha. If your holiday spirit needed a boost of peppermint, there are now a lot of ways — or, flavors — to get you there.

While you can get your chosen flavor of spirit hot, iced or blended, you can only claim the $3 promotion once. Meaning, if you need gingerbread after your peppermint, that second dose of spirit will be charged at a regular grande price.

Make sure you don't forget about you this holiday shopping season. Stop into a Starbucks and treat yourself to grande cup of joy. Especially during this merry promotion. You'll get a holiday coffee for nearly half off. Even though your beverage won't be served with a bow, you can consider the coffee a present. From Starbucks to you. From you to you!

If this sounds like a much needed pick me up before your gift wrapping commences, dash into your local Starbucks at 3pm on Dec. 20 to partake in this holiday promotion. You'll have until the store closes to indulge in your $3 coffee of choice. Not that there was ever any doubt, but this end of year promotion secures Starbucks on the nice list.