Sunday marked yet another day wherein the newest addition to Trump's legal team dominated the news. And Michael Avenatti was there for it. This week, Stormy Daniels' lawyer said Trump and Rudy Giuliani are essentially unraveling their own story. And a lot of that has to do with how much they're talking.

"The more they talk the better our case gets and here's why: Because they can't keep their stories straight," Avenatti said on Sunday's Face the Nation. "They can't keep their lies straight. They keep providing further explanations upon explanations because they don't want to tell the American people the truth about what happened here."

The way he sees it, members of Trump's legal team have changed their stories each time a new detail has been revealed. And that, he suggested, is ruining their credibility. One of the most recent revelations happened recently, when Giuliani told Sean Hannity that Trump repaid Cohen for a $130,000 payment made to Avenatti's client as part of a hush agreement. The White House has denied allegations that Trump and Daniels had an affair.

For months, Cohen, who is one of Trump's lawyers, denied that Trump had any knowledge of the payout to Daniels. Instead, Cohen maintained that he had paid Daniels out of his own pocket, without informing Trump.

"I have to tell you I would urge people to go back and take a look at the statement that Michael Cohen issued back in late February or early March where he denied basically that Mr. Trump had reimbursed the payment. And he claimed he had done it all on his own," Avenatti said on Sunday. "I mean we now know that that was an absolute lie."

