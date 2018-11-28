In a statement Wednesday to the Daily Beast, Stormy Daniels said that her lawyer Michael Avenatti sued President Trump for defamation against her wishes, set up a crowdfunding page without her permission, and hasn't provided her with accounting information on how donations to her legal fund have been spent. Although Daniels called Avenatti a "great advocate," she also expressed a general frustration Wednesday with how he's gone about representing her in her claims against Trump.

"For months I’ve asked Michael Avenatti to give me accounting information about the fund my supporters so generously donated to for my safety and legal defense," Daniels said in a lengthy statement to the Daily Beast. "He has repeatedly ignored those requests. Days ago I demanded again, repeatedly, that he tell me how the money was being spent and how much was left. Instead of answering me, without my permission or even my knowledge Michael launched another crowdfunding campaign to raise money on my behalf. I learned about it on Twitter."

Avenatti has filed several lawsuits against Trump on Daniels' behalf. Daniels says that she and Trump had an affair in 2006, and that he paid her $130,000 in hush money to stay quiet about it during the last weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump denies that the two ever had an affair, but has acknowledged that he paid Daniels $130,000 through his former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

