The snow is melting, the knits are being put away, and the calendar says that spring has officially come. As you're dreaming about how you'll be sipping margaritas on the beach soon, you might be searching for a swimsuit to go along with that daydream. Summersalt's The Sidestroke bathing suit should be a contender on your list, and not just because it's cute. (Summersalt offers sizes 2 to 14 in bathing suits, and sizes 0 to 22 in clothes.)

Finding a bathing suit is no easy feat, especially when it comes to one with an excellent fit. Boobs are hard to keep comfortably in place, bottoms are either too tight or too loose, and sensible, well-fitting suits are often times drab. The Sidestroke takes all of those problems off the table and offers you a suit that will make you feel beautiful in the water, while also keeping you comfy while you nap on your beach chair. You won't be readjusting your bubbies or discreetly pinching wedgies when you have this one-piece on.

While it might sound like a lofty promise that many brands have pitched their shoppers before, Summersalt backs it up with cold, hard measurements. Summersalt has taken over 1.5 million body measurements from 10,000 women to make sure the suit fits perfectly on every type of body.

The Sidestroke $95 Summersalt BUY AT SUMMERSALT

The one-shoulder piece is a swimsuit-bodysuit hybrid, and is specifically built to move with you. According to InStyle, it's made from recycled materials, making it a feel-good purchase. The decision to use recycled materials wasn't a gimmick for Summersalt. The brand focuses on making travel essentials that are "comfortable enough for the journey, and stylish enough for the destination," according to Summersalt's site. The brand makes everything you would need for your suitcase, from 24 hour jumpsuits to packing sleeves. Because of that, Summersalt believes that it needs to take care of the world we all want to explore.

Plus, those recycled materials have helped Summersalt create a suit that offers five times more strength and four times more compression than a normal polyester bathing suit.

The Sidestroke $95 Summersalt BUY AT SUMMERSALT

There is also no hardware in the suit, which means there are no bra underwires that can poke and irritate. The Sidestroke also comes in 10 different color options, and those different colors have different butt coverage. That means if you like showing a little more cheek, you have that option. But if you like to have your backside covered more, you can pick the hue that offers you the right cut. Right now the swimsuits run from sizes two to 14.

The swim suit is so popular that when it first launched in 2017, the one-piece sold out almost immediately. A waitlist that was thousands of people deep followed the drop, and then the bathing suit went on to sell out 25 times in its first year alone. To say that it is popular is an understatement.

If you have been looking for a chic and comfy swim suit to take you from the beach to a getaway this summer, you can't do better than The Sidestroke. Happy splashing!