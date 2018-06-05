Most people prefer books where everyone lives happily ever after, while others like books that hit us right in the heart strings. You may prefer books where everyone doesn’t live happily ever, because you’ve learned that that’s not really the way life works. If you’re that type of reader, you probably realize touching-but-turbulent reads are pretty hard to come by, but when we find these types of books, we want to share them with everyone we know. But if your preference is for tear-jerkers, you’re in luck, because we have a list of the best books for summer 2017 (if you want to literally be brought to tears).

1. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt

Donna Tartt is known for taking about 10 years to write one book. And if you’ve ever read anything by her, you know that her care into choosing just the right words always pays off, “The Goldfinch” being no exception. Set in New York City, Theo Decker survives an accident at 13 years old, but loses his mother. The novel follows the boys journey until adulthood, as he navigates questions about life, death, and love. I'm not saying I sobbed for the entire last section...but...okay, yeah I did.

2. “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng

After her body is found in the town’s lake one summer, teenage Lydia’s family, friends, and classmates try to navigate what went wrong. A moving story about life after loss, “Everything I Never Told You” will question how to fill the gaps in life that are left after someone you love dies unexpectedly—and you make you burst into tears on a crowded train…if you’re…well…me.

3. “Land of the Blind” by Jess Walter

Jess Walter is a somewhat obscure author from Spokane, Washington. But don’t let this maybe unfamiliar name fool you, you will not be able to put “Land of the Blind” down. While a young female detective is on duty, a stranger shows up late at night at a police station to confess to a murder. Into the wee hours of the morning, the stranger describes a tale of love, poverty, betrayal, and whether other’s opinions matter more than how we ever view ourselves. Walter’s eloquent words about life, love, and loss are difficult to read without reaching for a box of tissues.

4. “The Casual Vacancy” by J.K. Rowling

Best known for her Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling has written several adult fiction books. After the local town Parish Councillor dies unexpectedly, the entire small English town must learn to navigate daily life in his absence. It isn’t long before the structure of the once orderly (fictional) town of Pagford falls apart. Unlike the ending of Harry Potter, the ending of the Casual is not only completely unpredictable but will bring you to your knees. (P.S. After you finish reading, you can watch this gut-wrenching series on HBO!)

5. "The Good House" by Anne Leary

You may know Ann Leary for her famous actor husband, but she holds her own in “The Good House.” Hildy Good, a middle-aged top-tier real estate agent and divorcee, is highly successful but also highly destructive. And as a chronic alcoholic, Hildy's success is dwindling at the hands of her disease. When Hildy's once quiet life becomes intertwined in an assemble of secrets, her blackouts reveal more about her actions than she'd ever like to know. Hildy is snarky, incredibly intelligent, and relatable, so the Good House quickly turns from laugh aloud funny to tragic tear-jerker (and back again), and is gripping from start to finish.

6. "The Likeness" by Tana French

Set in Ireland, young detective Cassie Maddox must infiltrate a close-knit group of roommates in order to find out who killed one of them, who happens to look just like Cassie. While trying to find out the young girl's killer, Cassie learns a lot about friendships, unrequitted love, and herself. "The Likeness" is suspenseful, haunting, and as always, a real tear-jerker.

7. "The Reader" by Bernhard Schlink (translated by Carol Brown Janeway)

Fifteen-year-old Michael Berg falls in love with a much older woman. After spending the summer together, they painfully separate. It isn't until a decade later that they are reunited--when he is a law student present for her Nazi war crimes. Lovely, gripping, and horrifying, "The Reader" asks its reader many questions about love and morality.

8. "The Bell Jar" by Sylvia Plath

An American classic, "The Bell Jar" tells the story of a young woman's slow loss of her grip on reality. A harrowing tale about mental illness, suicide, and the darkness of the human psyche, this moving novel should be on everyone's bookshelf.

9. "The Luckiest Girl Alive" by Jessica Knoll

When Ani FaNelli is forced to endure unspeakable events during high school, she reinvents herself as a successful, glamorous, (and engaged to be married) New Yorker. Several year later, after being asked to return to her hometown be interviewed about her experiences, she must learn to face her demons instead of burying them beneath her expensive clothes. Author Jessica Knoll, who reportedly included info from her own high school experiences when writing this harrowing novel, does an excellent job of exploring what it means to hurt, heal, and move on.

10. “This Is How You Lose Her” by Junot Diaz

Pulitzer Prize winning author Junot Diaz absolutely outdoes himself in "This Is How You Lose Her". A collection of story stories about love, relationships, family, infidelity, and heartbreak, Diaz includes tales that are truly fiction, as well as a few that many have suggested are borrowed from his own failed engagement.