It's nice to have a one-piece wonder in your closet for days when you want to look stylish without having to think about it. The best sweater dresses, in my experience, tend to be those pieces. They add a dose of texture and comfort to your wardrobe, and end up being worn repeatedly because they're so easy.

Today's sweater dresses can be styled in so many ways to fit any mood or occasion. A simple turtleneck dress looks downtown cool with sneakers and a leather moto jacket, but you could peel off the jacket and trade those kicks for a killer pair of heels and some statement earrings to create an instantly sophisticated night-out look. A tank-style knitted dress is great for layering over a turtleneck or under a jacket on days that start out brisk but turn mysteriously balmy by lunch. And a chunky mini dress can pull double-duty as a chic and cozy top with a pair of faux leather leggings.

As for colors: Start with a light or a dark neutral that works well with your skin tone and matches most of the items in your wardrobe for a versatile sweater dress you can wear any time of year. Then move on to color so you have a solid palette to build on. Once those are squared away, don’t forget to rotate in something seasonal. There are a few pieces I found that offer moody jewel tones that look amazing during the colder months, as well as a few in pretty springtime colors.

With all that in mind, it's time to shop sweater dresses. All of the picks below cost less than $40 on Amazon and come backed by rave reviews.

1. A Chic Minimalist Maxi Dress In Cashmere Wool Fincati Cashmere Turtleneck Maxi Dress $39 | Amazon See On Amazon This super-chic, ribbed maxi sweater dress is your gateway to living in a soft, thick and luxurious 12-gauge, two-ply cashmere blend at a very reasonable price point. The refined turtleneck silhouette and not-too-long maxi length create one seriously elegant yet everyday-wearable dress. “Best sweater dress yet,” one shopper commented. “Love how it drapes on the body,” noted another. You can wear it with sneaker or mules, and the hem is short enough to look balanced with boots. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 4/6 - 12/14

2. A Versatile Mini Sweater Dress With A Cowl Neck Abollria Turtleneck Knit Dress $29 | Amazon See On Amazon A simple mini sweater dress in a subtle (yet substantial) rib knit is an adaptable piece you will likely get a lot of mileage out of. Its not-too-big cowl neck is relaxed, with just enough structure to look polished when you want to dress it up. ‌You can wear it alone or with a pair of tights or leggings, and one reviewer noted, "I love putting a belt on for an added accessory." Plus, shoppers remarked that they were impressed with the quality and fit, especially for the price. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3. This Pretty Sash Tie Dress That Goes From Day To Night Flawlessly PattyBoutik Sash Tie Sweater Dress $36 | Amazon See On Amazon A basic fitted crewneck sweater dress with a sash tie waist is perfect for the office and beyond. Pair it with booties or kitten heels to dress it up or down. Its hemline falls just above the knee, which pairs well with any kind of shoe and will see you through almost any degree of formality (or lack thereof). "Great deal for a great dress," one shopper commented. "It is incredibly comfortable... I've washed it once (no dryer), and it looks perfect." Available in three soft-focus neutrals, this helps round out the basics. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: X-Small - Large

4. An Instagrammable Tank Sweater Dress Imily Bela Ribbed Deep V-Neck Shift Dress $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This V-neck sleeveless sweater dress, in a thick and stretchy cotton-blend ribbed knit, coms with two patch pockets and feels effortlessly cool. The relaxed shift fit layers well over a tee or turtleneck for all the 90s vibes, but it also looks great under a blazer. This dress garnered high praise for being adorable yet shockingly high-quality and soft. "All in all it is a win for style and comfort," one reviewer raved. "I can dress it up with boots and a collared blouse or dress it down with a comfortable t-shirt and tennis shoes." Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

5. A Stretchy Turtleneck Dress In Gorgeous Colors PrettyGuide Sweater Dress $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Add a bit of color to your capsule wardrobe with this sophisticated fitted turtleneck midi dress. It comes in rich jewel tones and springy pastels, plus colorblock options and classic neutrals. Shoppers raved about the juxtaposition of classic lines with a close fit, citing its (blissfully stretchy) comfort. "This sweater dress is so soft, the length is perfect. I am not one to order more than one of the same thing but I like the dress so much I just have to order another," one reviewer commented. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

6. This Classic Cable Knit Dress That's So Cozy & Warm LaSuiveur Cable Knit Long Sleeve Dress $40 | Amazon See On Amazon A cute cable knit dress is a subtle way to incorporate pattern, and this one's mid-thigh length means it can be worn with any type of shoe and isn't too long to pair with skinny jeans or leggings. Shoppers loved the close fit and cozy style, noting especially the rich colors and design, saying this budget-friendly little number often outshines other dresses hanging in their closet. "I cannot believe how pretty this sweater dress is in person! Beautiful and very well made." You can even pick up a matching dress in a thick turtleneck style with or without patch pockets so all your bases are covered. Available colors: 8, as well as additional styles

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

7. A Budget-Friendly Dress That Looks Luxe RanRui V-Neck Cashmere Midi Dress $36 | Amazon See On Amazon This relaxed midi dress, in a feather-light 12-gauge, two-ply Mongolian cashmere blend, looks so minimalist luxe. It is one dress you might buy in black and then quickly want it in camel and gray too. Style it for weekend errands with a denim jacket and white canvas sneakers, or channel edgy minimalism with a pair of matching mules. "Fits just like my expensive dresses," one shopper declared. Another reviewer commented, "The thickness of the material is A+... It really is a nice dress." Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

8. A Casual Sweatshirt Dress For Everyday Cool Xuan2Xuan3 Fleece Pullover Sweater Dress $25 | Amazon See On Amazon While this is technically more of a sweatshirt dress than a sweater, it made the list for its infinite wearability. The heathered grey option (featured here) feels especially versatile — pair it with over-the-knee boots or leggings, or don it solo for couch lounging. "One of my favorite purchases," a shopper commented. "I always get compliments when I wear this dress and people are always surprised when I tell them it's from Amazon." Several noted it was shorter than expected, although some saw that as a feature instead of a bug. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

9. This Pretty Wrap Sweater Dress With A Statement Back Mansy Batwing Backless Sweater Dress $36 | Amazon See On Amazon A slouchy mock wrap sweater dress, complete with an open cut-out back, is a comfortable yet feminine spin on the style. “It’s super soft and comfy, like an oversized sweater or hoodie level comfort,” one reviewer reported. “This is one of those finds that will restore your faith after a bunch of bad choices...The color was gorgeous as well, and it slides off the shoulders just beautifully.” Plus, you can snag this pretty style in lots of bolder colors in addition to the classics. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

10. A Chic Tailored Sheath Dress For A More Polished Look Lark & Ro Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Sheath Sweater Dress $38 | Amazon See On Amazon This sharp, fitted sweater dress, with a faux crossover neckline, is sleek and streamlined in a fine soft knit. It's one of those rare pieces that layers really well over and under most garments. The lightly tapered skirt falls to a universal just-above-the-knee length, and pairs nicely with a heeled bootie. Reviewers agreed that the faux wrap style in a body-skimming pencil fit was a definite confidence-booster. "I suspect I’m going to be wearing this dress a LOT," one shopper raved. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

11. A Chunky Oversized Turtleneck Dress With Pockets Pink Queen Oversized Turtleneck Dress $34 | Amazon See On Amazon An oversized turtleneck dress is a chic alternative to the basic sweatshirt; it skews sophisticated with black tights and ankle boots, but turns fierce when you pair it with some heeled over-the-knee boots for a cozy and confident going-out look. And this dress has one gloriously functional detail: pockets (one reviewer noted they were large enough to hold a phone). Shoppers also remarked that this dress was perfectly oversized and just short enough, making it the "perfect go to easy outfit" since the overall proportions also played well with skinny jeans. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

12. A Swingy A-Line Dress That’s Super Comfy Mansy Knitted Crewneck Dress $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This flowy crewneck sweater dress has a tapered waist to keep the relaxed style from looking baggy, and is balanced out with a flared hem. One reviewer commented that “This one is so cute and comfortable, and it looks just like it does in the picture… For the price, it’s a really great find.” A few shoppers mentioned that theirs ran short, but added that it was such a great casual budget piece they didn't mind keeping it on-hand to wear with leggings. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Small - X-Large