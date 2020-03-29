The 28 Most Effective Home Workout Products Under $50

Working out at home can be difficult without the right equipment. Sure, you could bust out a couple dozen jumping jacks for free, but what fun is that? And don't get me started on running, because I don't do it — ever. Instead, I simply rely on all the effective home workout products that can help you get fit.

It doesn't matter what part of your body you're looking to tone, because there's definitely a product on Amazon that can help. I've made sure to include ab rollers that glide across your floors, balance discs to help train stabilizer muscles, and a pilates ring for a little variety. Or, if you're looking to save a little money, there are even decks of cards that feature bodyweight exercises printed on them. My personal favorite? The resistance bar that adds some extra "oomph" to your living room squats — and at less than $35, it's an absolute steal.

You don't have to miss a workout on those days where you can't go to the gym. And if a gym membership is too expensive for your budget, I've made sure that each of these clever products cost less than $50. So what are you waiting for? Your next great home workout is just a few clicks away.

1. The Gliding Ab Roller With Ergonomic Hand Grips Harbinger Ab Carver Sport $20 | Dick's Sporting Goods See On Dick's Sporting Goods Laying on the ground to do sit-ups can leave your spine feeling sore — so try using this ab roller. The grips are ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hands, and the wide roller gives you added stability as you move back and forth.

2. A Balance Disc That Helps Engage Your Core Fitness Gear Stability Disc $15 | Dick's Sporting Goods See On Dick's Sporting Goods Just place this balance disc on your home office chair, and it'll force you to constantly engage your core in order to remain sitting upright. It also works great as a quick cushion while sitting on the floor, and the raised massage points can help stimulate blood flow in your muscles.

3. The Workout Kit Comes With Portable Resistance Bands Fitness Gear Resistance Tube Kit $50 | Dick's Sporting Goods See On Dick's Sporting Goods This kit offers resistance bands that you can use on the go. It comes with two straps with carabiners attached to both so you can easily attach them to a sturdy surface and start exercising. An extension strap is even included, along with a carrying case.

4. The Cycle Pedals That Fit Right Underneath Your Desk Mini Cycle Go in Blue/Black $35 | Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond If you're stuck at a home desk all day (or if you're like me, your kitchen table), set this mini cycle system underneath it. That way, you can pedal while you're working. The pedals have straps and the machine has an LCD display that shows your progress.

5. These Color-Coded Resistance Bands With Different Strengths 3-Piece Mini Resistance Bands Set with Workout Book $16 | Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond Unlike most resistance bands, this set comes with different strengths that are all color-coded. You can use these bands to tone muscles all over your body, including your legs, arms, abs, back, and more. Plus, each order also comes with a convenient workout book to help guide you.

6. This Exercise Ball That's Durable And Explosion-Proof Fitness Gear 65 cm Premium Stability Ball $19 | Dick's Sporting Goods See On Dick's Sporting Goods Sitting on an exercise ball when it pops can by scary, so make sure to keep yourself safe by using this one that's anti-burst up to 1,000 pounds. It's made from durable material, and you can easily use it to tone muscles, soothe your mind during yoga, or even improve your posture.

7. The Thick Exercise Mat That Folds Up So It's Easy To Carry 2" Thick Tri-Fold Folding Exercise Mat with Carrying Handles $40 | Dick's Sporting Goods See On Dick's Sporting Goods Unlike regular exercise mats, this super-padded one folds up into three parts so that it's easy to transport around your home (or even to the gym). The vinyl cover is resistant to tears, and the carrying handles on the side are a convenient touch.

8. The Assorted Dumbbells For Lifting In Your TV Room Fitness Gear Neoprene Dumbbell $30 | Dick's Sporting Goods See On Dick's Sporting Goods If you'd rather not add a bulky workout machine into your space, opt for these dumbbells. You can choose from various weights between 1 and 20 pounds, and they each have a different price. And since they're made of neoprene, they're comfortable to hold.

9. The Cards That Give You Inspiration For New Yoga Poses Chair Yoga - by Kristin McGee (Paperback) $15 | Target See On Target.com If you only know a few yoga poses off the top of your head, make sure to grab this book. It offers different yogas poses that you can do from a chair, so you won't need to find a mat (or extra space for it). Take a break from work and strike a pose or practice while watching TV.

10. A Pilates Ring That's Perfect For Toning Thighs And Abs Merrithew Fitness Circle Toning Rings – 2 Pack $38 | Dick's Sporting Goods See On Dick's Sporting Goods The next time you're unable to hit pilates class, just use one of these rings in the comfort of your own home. They're super-lightweight so that it's easy to maneuver as you move, and they come with comfortable handles that give you a better grip as you work out.

11. The Abdominal Machine That Has A Cozy Head Cushion Harbinger Ab Crunch $30 | Dick's Sporting Goods See On Dick's Sporting Goods If your sit-ups need some added resistance in order to get you feeling the burn, just add this abdominal machine to your workout routine. It features head and back support that makes it a bit more comfortable to do pushups and sit-ups right from your living room.

12. A Thigh Master That Helps Tone Your Legs And Butt Ignite By Spri Thigh Toner $13 | Target See On Target.com Squats can leave your back feeling sore, so keep it protected by exercising your legs with this thigh master. The spring provides resistance as you squeeze, and it's made from super-durable steel that can withstand the test of time. It's compact enough that you can easily keep it under your bed or couch, and you can also use it on your arms.

13. The Resistance Bar That's Perfect For At-Home Pilates Gaiam Pilates Bar Kit $20 | Target See On Target.com Use it for at-home pilates, or even use this resistance bar for yoga or stretching exercises. It's super-portable, so you can even use it while you're on vacation — and you can easily use it to tone muscles all over your body (including your legs, back, butt, arms, and more).

14. A Weighted Jump Rope That Helps Gets Your Heart Rate Up Nike Fundamental Weighted Rope $20 | Dick's Sporting Goods See On Dick's Sporting Goods Running is the bane of my existence, which is why I get my cardio from jumping rope. This weighted jump rope has sleek handles that weight .5 pounds each. You can choose from handles in two colors: black and neon "volt" or black and white.

15. The Push-Up Handles With Non-Slip Floor Grips Harbinger Push Up Elite $30 | Dick's Sporting Goods See On Dick's Sporting Goods Looking to get the most out of your push-ups? Then you'll definitely want these portable handles. The height helps increase your range of motion so that you can perform deeper push-ups, and the comfortable, rotating hand grips help prevent cramps while you're exercising. Plus, the slip-resistant grips help keep it in place.

16. A Yoga Mat That Comes With A Handy Carrying Strap Pure Fitness® Extra Thick High Density Exercise Mat $25 | Bed Bath & Beyond See On Bed Bath & Beyond Made from high-density foam, this yoga mat helps cushion your body against the floor as you stretch. Both sides are non-slip to give you added stability, and it's even moisture-resistant to help keep it safe from sweat. Each order comes with a carrying strap, too.

17. This Weighted Hula Hoop That's Lined With Foam Stamina 2.5 lb Fitness Hoop $40 | Dick's Sporting Goods See On Dick's Sporting Goods Not only does it come in detachable pieces for easy storage, but this hula hoop is also heavier than the others (coming in at 2.5 pounds). It's suitable for beginners as well as more advanced hoopers, and it's made with plastic that's lined with foam padding.

18. A Step Platform With Non-Slip Grooves On The Top Fitness Gear Fitness Step $50 | Dick's Sporting Goods See On Dick's Sporting Goods This aerobic stepper has a non-slip top and adjustable height settings, so you can get a workout in that's made for you. You can use it to get a quick pump while you watch television, and then you can dissemble it and store it until you want to work out again.

19. These Yoga Blocks Made From Dense Foam Gaiam Studio Select Premium Yoga Block $15 | Dick's Sporting Goods See On Dick's Sporting Goods Help ease yourself into those extra-deep stretches with these yoga blocks. They're made from dense foam that helps keep your hands comfortable as you pose, and they can even help with deeper stretches when you need them.

20. A Yoga Wheel That Can Help Increase Your Flexibility Gaiam Yoga Wheel $18 | Target See On Target.com Made from high-quality PC alloy, this yoga wheel is super-sturdy and features padding to keep you cozy as you stretch. Each order also features a non-slip outer layer to make workouts a bit sturdier, and it comes in a few colors: black, pink, and purple.

21. The Strap That Helps You Perform Extra-Deep Stretches Black Mountain Products Stretch Strap $13 | Target See On Target.com Unlike other stretching straps, this one is made from tear-resistant nylon that's extra-durable. It's great for warming up before the gym as well as cooling down afterwards, and it's also useful for performing those super-deep stretches that normally require help from a second person.

22. A Kettlebell Set You Can Use To Tone Your Whole Body Fitness Gear 23 lb PVC Kettlebell Set $24 | Dick's Sporting Goods See On Dick's Sporting Goods You can use this kettlebell set for squats, deadlifts, snatches, and more — all within the comfort of your own home. Each set comes with one 4-, 8-, and 12-pound kettlebell, all of which are filled with iron sand. They also feature soft foam handles for a comfortable grip.

23. A Pull-Up Bar That Has Four Grip Options Harbinger Multi-Gym Elite Pul-Up Bar $50 | Dick's Sporting Goods See On Dick's Sporting Goods Work on your upper body strength with this pull-up bar that fits right inside your doorway. The bar features padded handles and four grip options, so you can do pull-ups and chin-ups in wide, neutral, and hammer stances. It fits doorways 35 inches wide and up to 6 inches deep, and the padded guards prevent scratching.

24. These High-Rise Yoga Pants That Have A Little More Style Than The Rest All in Motion Women's Contour High-Rise Shirred Leggings $30 | Target See On Target Even when you're working out at home, it feels good to feel good in your yoga pants. This high-rise pair is made with moisture-wicking recycled material and features poackets and flat seams for a smooth silhouette. The shirring at the calves adds an injection of style, and the pants are available in four muted colors: rust, navy, gray, and black. Available sizes: X-small - XX-large

Available colors: four

25. This Muscle Roller Stick That Warms Up Your Body To Prevent Injury TriggerPoint STK Contour Muscle Stick $30 | Dick's Sporting Goods See On Dick's Sporting Goods Prevent injury by using this muscle roller to warm up before a workout, or use it after you're done sweating to speed up recovery. The flexible stick wraps around any part of your body and features foam rollers that stimulate blood flow and loosen tightness. Use it on your quads, calves, traps, hamstring, and lower back.

26. A Mini Trampoline That Makes For A Surprisingly Good Workout Fitness Gear Mini Trampoline $40 | Dick's Sporting Goods See On Amazon According to the American Council on Exercise, jumping on a mini trampoline is just as effective as going for a run. (It's also perhaps the most effective way to release some pent-up energy.) This 36-inch trampoline is suitable for jumpers up to 220 pounds and features six sturdy legs and protective padding over the springs.

27. An Affordable Fitness Tracker That'll Help You Reach Your Goals iTouch Slim Fitness Tracker $40 | Target See On Amazon Let this (totally affordable) fitness tracker serve as your at-home personal trainer. The Bluetooth-enabled device tracks calories, steps, heart rate, floors climbed, and sleep. It also has several sports modes so you can track activity while you're playing basketball, cycling, and jumping rope. It's slim, lightweight, and water-resistant up to 30 feet.