The 28 Sexiest Movies Of The Last 5 Years

What makes a movie sexy? That’s a pretty personal and subjective thing. Some people like their sexy movies to be stylish; others like them to be more about realism. Some people like subtlety, and others like in-your-face action. Some are all about romantic tragedy, and others prefer a few laughs. And of course, everyone has their favorite sexy movie stars, who can make an already hot movie that much more titillating. Emma Stone, Henry Golding, Blake Lively, Channing Tatum — you’ll find all those hotties and more on the list below.

This list of the 28 sexiest movies of the past five years ought to have something to get everyone’s motor running. There are forbidden romances, barely missed chances, and lots of danger. There are also modern noirs, lush period epics, and at least two appearances by Cate Blanchett, in all her glory. There are vampires, but not the ones you might expect. And there are also male strippers. Funny ones, who love women.

Looking for something more provocative than the average Netflix fare? Add these 28 recent films to your watch list for the next time you’d like to turn the heat up on movie night.

1. Serenity

We can't vouch for its bonkers plot, but Serenity certainly has some serious noir appeal in the spicy reconnection that happens between exes Karen (Anne Hathaway) and fisherman Baker Dill (Matthew McConaughey). She wants him to kill her abusive husband, which leads to a lot of clandestine meetings and hushed conversations.

2. Love

Featuring some unsimulated sex scenes, this erotic film by Gaspar Noé stars several newcomers in a look back at a passionate love affair gone wrong. Much of the movie, including most of the sexual encounters, is improvised.

3. Duck Butter

Alia Shawkat and Laia Costa star as two women who test their instant chemistry by hatching a plan to have sex every hour, on the hour for one full day. The intent is to experience all the milestones of a budding relationship on fast-forward, so the movie cycles through many more emotions than just passion.

Sanaa Lathan is stuck between Michael Ealy and Morris Chestnut in this thriller. And even though one of them might be a psychopath, it still doesn't sound like a bad place to be. If you want your sexiness with a dash of menace and scenery-chewing performances, this thriller is for you.

The first adaptation of the Fifty Shades trilogy brings Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey off the page and onto the screen. Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan made a lot of fantasies come true when they stepped into the roles, and the best part is that it was only the beginning.

Is there anything hotter or more immediate than a sexual awakening? Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara have sizzling chemistry as the leads in this award-winning '50s-set drama based on Patricia Highsmith's romantic novel.

7. Thor: Ragnarok

The third installment of the Thor standalone franchise features an extremely attractive cast in Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Mark Ruffalo, and newcomers Tessa Thompson, Jeff Goldblum, and Cate Blanchett. There isn't any sex, per se, but there are some hints that Loki provides more than just information to the Grandmaster.

Magic Mike XXL is even better than its predecessor. Not only is it full of hot guys who can sing, dance, and make artisanal frozen yogurt, those guys are consistently respectful and celebratory of the ladies they entertain and supportive of one another.

9. Crazy Rich Asians

The clothes, the food, the architecture, the interior design, the excess — it's all sexy in the massive blockbuster hit rom-com, Crazy Rich Asians. Constance Wu and Henry Golding star as a couple whose relationship is tested when the former realizes just how loaded the latter's family actually is.

10. The Favourite

Sex is power, according to Janelle Monáe, and that sentiment is already alive and well in the period in which The Favourite is set. Queen Anne (Oscar winner Olivia Colman) is locked in a love triangle with two subjects (Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone) vying for her love and favor. And nothing in this Yorgos Lanthimos movie is polished or clean, making The Favourite a gritty, silly depiction of lust and pettiness.

11. Everybody Wants Some!!

There's no shortage of thigh on display in this '80s-set Richard Linklater movie about a group of college baseball players. Tyler Hoechlin, Ryan Guzman, Blake Jenner, and Glen Powell are among the stars.

12. Colette

This biopic of the French novelist stars Kiera Knightley as Colette and Dominic West as her more celebrated writer husband, Willy. While Colette makes massive contributions to Willy's work, the two don't share credit. They do, however, share an extramarital affair with an American debutante.

13. Book Club

There's no age limit on sexiness, as this saucy comedy proves. Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Jane Fonda, and Candice Bergen play four friends who read Fifty Shades of Grey for their book club and are inspired to spice up their own sex lives.

14. The Handmaiden

Park Chan-wook's gorgeous psychodrama features double-crosses, manipulations, and some striking love scenes that won't soon forget. It's also a pretty epic middle finger to the patriarchy.

Shared passions can lead to other kinds of passions. In this New York-based romance, Mark Ruffalo and Kiera Knightley bond over the love of both their lives: music. Adam Levine adds some sexy jerk appeal by playing a sexy jerk.

The otherworldly Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton play two creatures of the night who are perfectly content to live forever, as long as they get to do it together in this quirky film by Jim Jarmusch. Anton Yelchin and Mia Wasikowska round out the primary cast.

What's sexier than the fantasy of blowing off your boring life and doing exactly what you want? Rosamund Pike's Amy Dunne does just that in this shocking and titillating adaptation of author Gillian Flynn's runaway hit.

Chris Rock and Rosario Dawson are charming and chatty flirts in this romantic comedy about a comedian and the journalist who's been assigned to spend the day with him.

The circumstances may be unusual, but The Fault In Our Stars perfectly captures the rush and pain of first love. Millions of readers hold John Green's novel dear, so the pressure was on for stars Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort as they took on the roles of the doomed lovers.

Scarlett Johansson — the Black Widow, herself — knows assassins. But unlike Natasha Romanoff, Lucy doesn't have the burden of remorse. And there's something very appealing about watching her kick ass with abandon.

Oscar Isaac, the internet's latest crush, stars with Jessica Chastain as a power couple in an organized crime drama set in New York City's turbulent '80s. If you can deal with the violence in the title, it's definitely worth a watch.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw is sensual pop star Noni, whose new relationship helps her to break out of her corporately designed image. With so many biopics coming to theaters every year, it's refreshing to see an original story about a rising star.

23. Moonlight

Best Picture winner Moonlight follows a boy named Chiron through three different stages of his life, with his blooming awareness of his sexuality a major plot point. The final scene between adult Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) and his first love Kevin (André Holland) will give you goosebumps.

Sex is messy and weird, and that's OK too. This coming-of-age drama based on a graphic novel stars breakout Bel Powley and will help you embrace every (OK, most) relationship mistake you've ever made.

25. Girls Trip

Friendship is the main story in this completely outrageous ensemble comedy about a group of college pals who reunite for a no-holds-barred trip to New Orleans. But romantic love and sexual satisfaction come into play too. This is the movie that popularized the term "grapefruiting," after all. (And if you haven't seen Tiffany Haddish demonstrate it, you haven't lived.)

26. Call Me By Your Name

A dreamy tale of first love, Call Me By Your Name made a household one of Timothee Chalamet, who stars opposite Armie Hammer in this adaptation of André Aciman's novel. Late night meetings, longing looks, and yes, heartbreak, all come into play over one meandering Italian summer.

1. Meet a gorgeous stranger on a secluded beach. 2. Watch said stranger strangle a guy. 3. Go for it anyway. This French drama includes scenes with unsimulated sex per filmmaker Alain Guiraudie’s comments to Slant. Body doubles stood in for the actors.

28. A Simple Favor

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively play an odd couple of mom friends in this extremely twisty thriller. The wardrobe is to die for and so are the reveals, including one that's taboo even by 2019 standards.

A cold shower might be necessary after watching any of these films. Don't say I didn't warn you.