A little background to start: Mold is a type of fungi that, when present in high numbers in a home, can affect your health negatively and even cause you to cough and wheeze. Luckily, a simple air purifier can help eliminate these harmful particles. The best air purifiers for mold typically have a few essential components:

A carbon filter and HEPA filter to trap and slowly kill off the mold particles in a dry environment. A UV light built into their design. The UV light powerfully kills any mold and mildew particles that evade the filters.

Beyond their construction, you'll want an air purifier that can adequately tackle the size of the room where mold is an issue. For rooms up to 500 feet, you likely won't find a better value than the SilverOnyx air purifier, which can eliminate mold from large spaces and be adjusted to one of five speeds and noise levels. However, for smaller-sized spaces, you may want to consider the PureZone 3-in-1, which addresses rooms up to 200 square feet and only costs $100.

But, regardless of your budget and your needs, you'll find a great air purifier below. Read on for an in-depth look at the best air purifiers for mold money can buy.

1 Best For Large Rooms SilverOnyx Air Purifier $139 Amazon This quiet SilverOnyx air purifier can handle large rooms up to 500 square feet and can be set to one of five power and noise settings. See On Amazon Best For: Large rooms up to 500 square feet. Not only does the SilverOnyx air purifier contain a HEPA H13, active carbon filter, and UV light, it also maximizes its room-cleaning capabilities with a pre-filter and an ionizer as well. And although many air purifiers for large rooms are often big enough to double as side tables, this model is effective for rooms up to 500 square feet while still being small enough in size to fit on a table. Plus, it has five speeds, ranging from a whisper-quiet 25 decibels on the lowest fan speed to 56 decibels on the highest, and multiple modes with a timer and automatic shutoff. So if you need an air purifier to tackle a household mold problem, the plethora of features this $139 product offers and its 4.3-star average review on Amazon make it one of the best deals around.

2 Best For Medium-Sized Rooms PureZone 3-in-1 Air Purifier $100 Amazon Designed for rooms up to 200 square feet, this PureZone 3-in-1 air purifier can destroy mold and costs less than $100. See On Amazon Best For: Medium-sized rooms up to 200 square feet. Priced at just $100, this PureZone 3-in-1 air purifier might be the best option for cleaning moldy air in medium-sized rooms. Not only does it have a true HEPA filter, pre-filter, and an activated carbon filter, it also contains a UV-C light mode that is ideal for eliminating mold and other micro-organisms from the air. If you're sensitive to loud sounds, you will appreciate that this machine only produces about 30 decibels of noise on low (which experts rate as equivalent to "the average whisper"), making it a great air purifier to use in bedrooms, living rooms, or other spaces up to 200 square feet. It also is equipped with three speeds and three timer settings and boasts an impeccable 4.6-star rating on Amazon. "I have two of these, purchased after Hurricane Harvey to counter the mold spores that were in the air. I have a mold allergy and I could tell that the filter was working....They are very effective at cleaning the air and eliminating odors. I am really impressed by how well they work," raved one shopper.