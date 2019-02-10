When you're riding your bike, having one of the best bike phone mounts gives you the flexibility to use your phone as a GPS and so much more. They're especially handy if you have a cycling app you like to use on the go, but bike mounts aren't all the same. They come in a variety of styles — all you have to do is make sure to pick one that'll fit your bike and riding style.

Most mounts will attach to your bike's handlebars. The standard handlebar size is 25.4 millimeters in diameter, though depending on your bike type, that measurement can vary. To make sure you pick a compatible mount, go into your search with your handlebar measurement. And of course, it's important to make sure your phone is compatible. Universal mounts exist, but many are made for either iPhones or Android devices. Ensuring your new mount is 100 percent compatibles with your phone, bike, and riding style (you'll want something weatherproof if you bike in all conditions) will ensure a secure fit.

Here, shop my picks for the best bike phone mounts available on Amazon. Need something for the car? Check out the best iPhone car mounts.

1 The Overall Best Bike Phone Mount: A Budget-Friendly, Universal Option TeamObsidian Bike Phone Mount $14 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a budget-friendly option, the TeamObsidian bike phone mount is worth considering. This silicone-band-style mount comes in just two sizes: medium and large. The medium version is ideal for most Android devices or iPhones with a 5-inch screen size or smaller. For bigger screens up to 6.2 inches (like the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9), the large size is ideal. This mount functions much like a watch band, which means not only is it easy to strap on but the adjustable band should provide a secure fit for any sized handlebar. And with its quick-release system, you can detach it just as easily when you arrive at your destination. It has a user-friendly design and protective non-slip silicone straps to absorb shock during rough mountain rides. The bottom line: It's a great value for under $20.

2 Also Great For Intense Terrain: A Heavy Duty Bike Mount Caw.Car Metal Bike Phone Mount $28 Amazon See On Amazon The Caw.Car bike phone mount is a universal mount designed to handle the most rugged biking trails. Unlike others on this list, it's made out of heavy-duty metal that'll protect your smartphone and clamp onto your handlebar for a tight hold. It'll fit any smartphone and connect to most standard bikes with tubular handlebars sized 5 millimeters to 48.2 millimeters in diameter. This mount is also super simple to install without any tools. All you have to do is tighten the clamp onto your bike's handlebars, strap your smartphone in, and you're good to go. Its rubber base clip and silicone straps will keep your phone securely in place. What's more, the mount can rotate up to 360 degrees to give you the best (and safest) viewing angle.