Gooseneck kettles are not only elegant and beautiful — they also give you better control while pouring so the water can be evenly distributed over coffee grounds, loose tea leaves, oats, and more. When shopping for the best gooseneck kettles, there are a few main things to consider.

First, you'll want to decide whether you prefer an electric kettle that comes with its own heating plate or a stovetop model. The former is a dependable option if you don't have a full kitchen to work with, but if you go with the latter, you'll want to make sure it's designed to be compatible with your particular stovetop. If convenience is your top priority, a variable temperature kettle goes one step further than the more basic electric models, offering additional perks like autostart and digital temperature presets.

Whichever type of kettle you opt for, you'll want to make sure it's easy to pour. My picks below all feature ergonomic handles that remain cool to the touch, plus well-designed spouts that provide a steady flow of water, according to reviewers.

With all that in mind, read on for my list of the best gooseneck kettles in a variety of styles.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Bodum 11883-259US Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 27 ounces What's great about it: This Bodum gooseneck kettle features durable stainless steel with a sleek, minimalist design. It also features grippy, eco-friendly cork on the handle and the knob of the lid to prevent your hands from getting burned. The combination of a quick boil time, smooth pouring, and a nonslip handle makes it one of the best electric gooseneck kettles out there, according to reviewers on Amazon. It's also easy to operate, with a simple power switch to turn the heating plate on and off. Notable review: "A lovely little kettle! It boils pretty quickly and is pretty quiet, minus the slight rattle of the metal Lid against the metal kettle. Other than that, a great buy and nice to display on the counter too!"

2. The Fan Favorite Coffee Gator Pour Over Kettle $42 | Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 34 ounces What's great about it: Made from high-quality stainless steel and finished with a sophisticated shine, this Coffee Gator stovetop pour-over kettle is as elegant as it is functional. It boils quickly, according to customers, and pours smoothly and evenly. Its triple-layer base allows it to work on a variety of stovetops, including induction, and the curved handle makes it easy to grip. Best of all, it has an accurate, built-in temperature gauge to prevent you from over-extracting your coffee beans or burning your tea with water that's too hot. Notable review: "Love this! I always knew water for coffee should not be boiled but using a traditional kettle you wouldn't know the exact temperature. The coffee gator has a thermometer when the water temperature is in the blue area of the thermometer you are ready to pour over for the purest and freshest coffee you'll ever taste! The kettle holds enough for 2 full cups of coffee and is comfortable to use.Time for me to go grind some beans and enjoy my morning coffee."