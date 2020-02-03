Like the juicer above, this slow juicer is ideal for maximum nutrition intake. However, while this pick is more expensive than others on this list —yes, it exceeds $50 — you’re getting a high-quality juicer with the convenience of a motor (and a quiet one at that). It can tackle a variety of ingredients — like ginger, celery, carrots, apples, and oranges. Additionally, this juicer boasts a 4.3-star rating on Amazon with over 350 customer reviews.

It's made from BPA-free materials, and its removable parts are dishwasher safe. According to the brand, it extracts 35% to 50% more juice than centrifugal juicers, resulting in significantly higher vitamin yields. Unlike the slow juicer option above, this slow juicer works with the push of a button and has a cooling port that keeps the juicer’s motor from overheating. Plus, it features a reverse function to prevent clogging, and it disassembles with the push of a button as well.

A helpful review: “I was not sure about this juicer since we had a centrifugal one last time but this baby works! Last night we opened it up, set it up super quick and began juicing. We juiced pears, apples, cucumbers, oranges (remove seeds first) and even CARROTS. I wasn't sure if we could juice carrots but they worked just fine. It was just as easy to clean. [...] LOVE THIS MACHINE and you can't beat the price!”

