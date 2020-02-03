The 3 Best Juicers Under $50
For fresh juice that won’t break the bank, you need one of the best juicers under $50. In the roundup below, I’ve selected a wide variety of juicer types to suit different tastes and lifestyles. Whatever your preference, the juicers below are so effective they seem like they should have a much higher price tag.
The Three Main Types Of Juicers
- Slow Juicer: This kind of juicer — also called an auger juicer or masticating juicer — funnels fruits and veggies into a chamber where they’re pressed by a rotating auger. This type of juicer typically requires more prep work and sometimes they’re even manually operated. It’s often considered the healthiest option since the slow process tends to preserve nutrients best and keep more fiber in your juice. And according to Consumer Reports, it's also terrific at tackling wheatgrass and leafy vegetables. That said, this type is usually more expensive and harder to clean.
- Centrifugal Juicer: Also known as a juice extractor, this type pulverizes whole fruits and veggies at a high speed. This type is easy to operate — you’ll simply drop the fruits and veggies into the juicer’s tube, push a button, and have fresh-strained juice in seconds. The only downsides to this type are they usually produce a frothy juice (if you're against that) with less fiber content than a slow juicer.
- Citrus Juicer: Created for fresh-squeezed orange juice and other citrus juices exclusively, you need to really love citrus juices to make purchasing this type worthwhile. On the upside, these streamlined and electric-operated machines are super easy to use — simply place half an orange, grapefruit, or other citrus fruit on the juicer’s built-in reamer, push a button, and watch the fresh juice filter through the spout and into your glass.
For health, safety, and convenience, I’ve made sure all the juicers below feature removable, BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe parts; but some juicers boast even more bells and whistles.
Take a look at the best juicers under $50. All of them are highly rated on Amazon.
1. A Manual Slow Juicer That's Compact & Easy To Store
Like most slow juicers, this one from Geedel is best for optimal nutrition intake. Since it’s manually operated, it’s also ideal for kids, camping trips, and the environment (since it doesn't require electricity). A suction base secures this juicer to any surface, and it comes with a 6.5-inch stainless-steel handle for easy operation. The juice container features a filter for pulp-free juices, and it filters the pulp once before the juice even gets to that point. It’s made of food-grade, BPA-free, nontoxic plastic, and it’s the quietest option in this roundup. All the parts are detachable and dishwasher safe, making it easy to clean and store.
A helpful review: “I like to drink carrot juice every morning so I bought this pretty and nice juicer. It's not a huge one but still [has] enough power to make my carrot juice. It's so convenient and easy to use. Also it is easy to store it. [...] Can't wait to make the juice for tomorrow.”
2. The Best Centrifugal Juice Extractor
Like most juice extractors, this pick by Hamilton Beach is great for anyone who wants to make fresh fruit and veggie juice but doesn’t have the time or energy to mess with slow juicers. Its removable and BPA-free plastic parts are dishwasher safe, and it comes with a juice spout that funnels juices directly into a glass. This pick also has a stainless-steel strainer for catching pulp, and it even includes a booklet with 21 recipes for inspiration. It also features a powerful 400-watt motor that turns even the hardiest fruits and veggies — like apples, carrots, and celery — into juice with ease. Plus, this juicer has a 4-star rating and over 500 reviews on Amazon.
A helpful review: “I love juicing and my last three juicers have broken. They were all different brands and price points and all leaked. I didn’t want to spend a lot on one because I was worried I’d have the same issues, but y’all I use this one all the time and it is so wonderful. It was a great price and I have had zero issues with it. It works so well and is super easy to clean. I waited to post a review before I tried it out for awhile and I 100% recommend.”
3. The Best Citrus-Only Juicer
This citrus juicer by Cuisinart boasts a 4.4-star rating and over 3,800 customer reviews on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. It's ideal for anyone who loves fresh-squeezed orange, grapefruit, lemon, or lime juice; and it features a brushed, stainless-steel design with removable BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe parts. The extra-long, snap-up spout accommodates short and tall glasses with ease, and the adjustable reamer has three pulp control settings (low, medium, and high) so you can customize your juice.
The reamer is also auto-reversing, so it switches from clockwise to counterclockwise, thus making sure you’re getting as much juice extracted as possible. In case that feature doesn’t fully get the job done, this pick also has a “final spin” feature that works to extract every last drop of juice from the fruits.
A helpful review: “This juicer is perfect! It really works to get all the juice, and I love making orange juice because it's so easy and fast! It has a nice cover and it looks classy. It's also easy to clean. Highly recommend!!”
The Best Juicer Under $100: A Slow Juicer That Costs A Bit More But Is Electric For Convenience
Like the juicer above, this slow juicer is ideal for maximum nutrition intake. However, while this pick is more expensive than others on this list —yes, it exceeds $50 — you’re getting a high-quality juicer with the convenience of a motor (and a quiet one at that). It can tackle a variety of ingredients — like ginger, celery, carrots, apples, and oranges. Additionally, this juicer boasts a 4.3-star rating on Amazon with over 350 customer reviews.
It's made from BPA-free materials, and its removable parts are dishwasher safe. According to the brand, it extracts 35% to 50% more juice than centrifugal juicers, resulting in significantly higher vitamin yields. Unlike the slow juicer option above, this slow juicer works with the push of a button and has a cooling port that keeps the juicer’s motor from overheating. Plus, it features a reverse function to prevent clogging, and it disassembles with the push of a button as well.
A helpful review: “I was not sure about this juicer since we had a centrifugal one last time but this baby works! Last night we opened it up, set it up super quick and began juicing. We juiced pears, apples, cucumbers, oranges (remove seeds first) and even CARROTS. I wasn't sure if we could juice carrots but they worked just fine. It was just as easy to clean. [...] LOVE THIS MACHINE and you can't beat the price!”
