Let's face it: Ironing clothes can be a huge pain (especially when you're already running late). This is why non-iron technology is so great. When you stock your closet with some of the best non-iron shirts, you can simply wash your clothes, put them on, and go. But there are a few helpful things to know before you make a purchase.

What does non-iron mean?

Before evaluating the best non-iron shirts, it's helpful to define some commonly used terms, as there's often confusion between "non-iron" and "wrinkle-free" shirts. "Non-iron" apparel is typically treated with special chemicals that make the fabric retain its shape better. That means you don't have to iron the clothing at all. Wrinkle-free, on the other hand, simply means that, once ironed, it won't wrinkle as easily. The tradeoff is that non-iron shirts tend to feel a little stiffer (while wrinkle-free clothes feel more like regular shirts).

How to choose

The tricky part of shopping for non-iron shirts is figuring out which ones actually work like they say they do. While many brands label their clothes "no ironing," what they often mean is "minimal ironing." The best way tell if it's truly non-iron is to read the reviews online. When researching the list below, I read through tons of reviews to help ensure that all my picks below will do what they promise.

Just note that "non-iron" doesn't mean you can treat it however you want to. If you leave your clothes wadded up in the dryer or piled on top of a chair for three days, they're still going to need some pressing.

With these considerations in mind, check out the best non-iron women's shirts below.

1. A Smooth Sateen Shirt That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Chico's Women's No-Iron Sateen Caroline Shirt $60 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Chico's no-iron blouses rank among the best on the market and this one is no exception. Made with a smooth cotton sateen finish, it feels soft against your skin (at least as far as non-iron shirts go) yet it doesn't require steaming or pressing. The solid color paired with its simple button-down design makes it versatile and easy to dress up or down. It has a crisp collar with full-length sleeves, and it's machine-washable. Choose from five solid colors, including white, black, and deep magenta. One reviewer wrote: "The color was vivid and bright and it is truly no-iron needed. Highly recommend!" Available sizes: 0/2 to 20/22

2. This Sophisticated No-Iron Blouse Made Of 100% Cotton Foxcroft Women's Taylor Essential Non-Iron Blouse $65 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Made of 100% cotton, this smooth non-iron shirt is comfortable and stylish while still being easy to care for. It has three-quarter-length sleeves with a sharp Y-neck collar and a sleek button-down design with side slits at the bottom of the hem. The chic blouse is machine washable and comes in over 20 colors. One reviewer wrote: "This is the best no iron shirt I've ever had. Many shirts advertise 'no iron needed' but they come out of the dryer wrinkled. This shirt is awesome, no ironing needed. Wrinkle free. It's expensive, but worth it." Available sizes: 2 to 18

3. This Stylish Shirt That Comes In Over A Dozen Colors And Patterns Chaps Women's Long Sleeve Non Iron Cotton Sateen-Shirt $35 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Another stylish non-iron shirt that's made of 100% cotton, this machine-washable sateen blouse is soft, comfortable, and super easy to keep wrinkle-free. Its tailored design fits close around the hips, and it features a button-down collar. The long sleeves boast stylish barrel cuffs with buttons you can use to adjust them. It doesn't need any ironing, according to fans, and it's available in 16 cool patterns (including floral, plaid, and polka dots). One reviewer wrote: "Cute yet professional looking at the same time. Love the fact it's no iron/wrinkle resistant. It's comfortable and has roll-up button sleeves. Buttons all down the front and collar [...] Feels good and looks good. Recommended." Available sizes: X-Small to X-Large